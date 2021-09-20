Good Monday morning!

Ed. note: In celebration of Sukkot, the Daily Kickoff will return on Thursday.

Dozens of nations will boycott Durban IV, a banner United Nations General Assembly event taking place Wednesday in New York to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Durban World Conference on Racism. Israel and the U.S. walked out of the initial conference in Durban, South Africa in 2001, protesting antisemitic overtones and a final draft document singling out Israel by equating Zionism with racism.

Twenty countries — the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, France, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, New Zealand, Slovenia and Slovakia — have already announced they will not attend the event. Israeli media reported that an additional 11 states were also planning to pull out from the conference but had yet to issue official statements.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. and U.N. Gilad Erdantweeted Monday that he was working to ensure that as many nations as possible understood that the original Durban Conference, as well as the follow-up events, were “fundamentally rotten.” “31 countries will boycott the shameful event marking this antisemitic conference, more than twice the number of countries that have boycotted in the past,” he wrote in Hebrew.

Former Staten Island Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) is reportedly planning a bid to retake the seat currently held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY). The redrawing of New York’s congressional districts could shake up the makeup of the district, which Malliotakis took by six percentage points over Rose in 2020.

And in Ohio, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced he will not seek a third term in 2022. Gonzalez was facing a primary challenge from former Trump administration staffer Max Miller.

The House Rules Committee will meet today to decide which of the hundreds of proposed NDAA amendments will receive floor consideration later this week. More than a dozen of them relate to Israel and Iran.