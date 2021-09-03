👋 Good Friday morning!

Ed. Note: In celebration of Rosh Hashanah and Labor Day, the next Daily Kickoff will arrive on Thursday, September 9th. Wishing all of you a healthy and happy New Year!

A group of Senate Democrats currently in Israel met this morning with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog. “Bipartisanship is a sacred pillar of the U.S.-Israel alliance. Delighted to welcome a delegation of U.S. Democratic Senators to Jerusalem,” Herzog tweeted. “Held an open discussion with Senators Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen & Jon Ossoff about our shared interests and values.”

On Thursday, the delegation visited the Israeli Knesset where they met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy. The meeting focused on the threat from Iran, improving U.S.-Israel ties and strengthening bipartisan support for Israel, a Knesset source told JI. The senators also raised the issue of reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, which historically served as a base from which to conduct outreach to the Palestinians and was closed by the Trump administration in 2019. Lapid told foreign journalists this week that reopening the office was a “bad idea.” At the end of the meeting, Lapid met privately with the group of senators, the source said.

On their previous stop in Lebanon, the four Democratic senators met with Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, in addition to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) spokesperson, Francesca Amodeo, told JI. The meetings touched on political, economic and security issues as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

The State Department “intends to mark the anniversary of the Abraham Accords,” a State Department official told JI, but the official would not provide details about what those plans will be. Israel’s Kann reported this week that the Abraham Accords Peace Institute would host an anniversary event on Sept. 14, to be attended by current members of the Biden administration; former Trump administration officials; and the ambassadors of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

A trilateral summit between Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority was held in Cairo on Thursday. The meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II focused on reaching a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas asserted his commitment to “a comprehensive and just peace based on the resolutions of the international legitimacy and under the auspices of the International Quartet,” a reference to the European Union, Russia, the United Nations and the United States, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Sisi and Abdullah reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and their commitment to a two-state solution, according to the report.

British national and ISIS member Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty in a federal court in Virginia on Thursday to having participated in the torture and killing of American citizens, including journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley.

Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI, “Alexanda Kotey and the others responsible must be held accountable, and justice must be served. At the same time, let us recognize that he was a foot soldier, a pawn in a larger chess game. To succeed in ending this game of whack-a-mole by terrorists, the U.S. needs to identify who enables these pawns. Who funds them? Who recruits and radicalizes them? Which countries provide material support and allow them refuge? Withdrawing from the fight should not be mistaken for victory. The war on terror will continue because our adversaries have not ended their war against us. We should not surrender.”

An ISIS supporter stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, before police fatally shot him. Authorities have described the stabbing as a terrorist attack.