Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Joe Biden are set to meet today at 10:25 a.m. ET in Washington, a day after the original meeting was postponed following a pair of ISIS-linked suicide bombings at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians. Bennett will now depart the U.S. after Shabbat ends.

Bennett and Biden spoke on the phone on Thursday evening, according to a statement from Bennett’s office. Bennett expressed his deepest condolences regarding the events at the Kabul airport. He added that Israel stood by the U.S. at this difficult time, just as the U.S. has stood by Israel over the years.

Biden “thanked… Bennett for his understanding regarding the change in time… and added that he is looking forward to their meeting.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) spoke with Bennett this week, a Hoyer spokesperson confirmed to Jewish Insider. They “discussed the importance of bipartisan support for Israel, the U.S.-Israeli relationship, and our nations’ shared values.”

Biden addressed the nation Thursday evening. He said the U.S. is developing plans to strike back at ISIS members responsible for the attack and insisted evacuation efforts will continue, but that he wants to “limit [their] duration.”

He also quoted from the Bible: “Those who have served through the ages have drawn inspiration from the Book of Isaiah. When the Lord says, ‘who shall I send, who shall go for us?’ The American military has been answering for a long time, ‘Here I am, Lord. Send me.’”

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the U.S. Central Command, said the U.S. is coordinating security and sharing intelligence with the Taliban as the Pentagon expects future ISIS attacks, but that the evacuations will continue.