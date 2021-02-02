Richard Goldberg is co-host of Jewish Insider‘s Limited Liability Podcast. A Senior Advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Rich previously served on the White House National Security Council and led the Trump administration’s efforts to counter Iranian weapons of mass destruction. A Chicago native, Goldberg previously served as chief of staff to former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and as a senior adviser to former United States Sen. Mark Kirk. As a devoted Cubs fan and former Navy intelligence officer, Rich enjoys his whiskey neat.