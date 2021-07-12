👋 Good Monday morning!

Over 800 attendees packed into a Long Branch, N.J., ballroom last night to hear former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley address a Chabad of the Shore event against antisemitism. Asked about her plans in ’24 for a presidential run, Haley said she’s focused on “electing good people in ’22” but added she has “a big decision to make at the beginning of ’23.” Pic.

Ten members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Ted Deutch (D-FL), David Cicilline (D-RI), Andy Barr (R-KY), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Brad Schneider (D-IL), and French Hill (R-AR) — traveled to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Qatar last week.

Members of the group met with members of the new Israeli government including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Palestinian Authority leaders and U.S. Central Command forces, and attended the inauguration of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Stay tuned later this week for in-depth interviews with some of the legislators who took part in the delegation.

A Washington Post report published over the weekend suggested that Iran is watching the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan with a mix of happiness and trepidation as the Taliban works to consolidate power. American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Danielle Pletka told JI, “Iran is delighted the U.S. has withdrawn from Afghanistan. They don’t like being surrounded by Americans. Also it signals weakness, and Tehran likes us weak. As to the Post’s analysis of the Sunni Taliban and Shiite Iran, it’s sophomoric. The Iranians have supported both the Taliban and al Qaeda when it has served their interests.”

Crowds gathered on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday for a demonstration against antisemitism. Elisha Wiesel, the son of Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, who played a role in organizing the event and also spoke at the rally, told JI that the attendees — numbering somewhere between 1,800 and 3,200 — and speakers represented a diverse array of religious and political opinions.

A number of cosponsoring organizations, Wiesel said, joined up in a span of one day. “All the major denominations are saying, ‘You know what? We’re with you. We know there are risks. We know there’s always a risk that somebody is going to say something we disagree with. But it’s the right thing to do. And we can tolerate that because we need to stand together.’ That’s very powerful.”

Billed as a rally against antisemitism, the event provoked ire from some groups concerned about the equation of Zionism and antisemitism. “There’s some people within the community who think that Israel has to zig, and there are others who think Israel has to zag,” Wiesel said, pointing out that the event had the backing of both Republican and Democratic groups. “But [an] 80% majority of Jewish Americans believe that Israel has a right to exist in peace and security, as do we here. And you can build on that.”