Is it Miller time in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District?

President Donald Trump talks with Deputy Campaign Manager for Presidential Operations Max Miller, left, and director of the Presidential Personnel Office John McEntee, right, before his speech to the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Donald Trump looms large over the Republican Party, but he may loom even larger in Max Miller’s challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) in Northeast Ohio. Over the past few months, Miller — who worked as an aide in the Trump administration and was rewarded with an endorsement from the former president immediately after he announced his candidacy — has focused considerable attention on courting donors at Mar-a-Lago while sitting for interviews with national right-wing outlets like OANN, Newsmax and Fox News, reports Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.



Local Flavor: Miller is the scion of a wealthy Shaker Heights family with deep roots in the city’s political and philanthropic milieu. His grandfather, Sam Miller, a co-chair of Cleveland’s Forest City Enterprises, was a powerbroker whose influence extended well beyond real estate development before his death in 2019. The son of Jewish immigrants from Russia and Poland, the elder Miller is credited with launching the career of Michael White, Cleveland’s second-longest-serving mayor, while using his considerable wealth and political clout to support a number of causes that were personally important to him, including advocating for Israel. “If you take what we mean when we say ‘Trump country’ and we apply it to this district, I think you’d be pretty close to being on mark,” said David Giffels, the author of Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America. “There are a lot of pick-up trucks in the 16th District.”



Singing Trump’s praises: “Under the Trump administration, what he was able to accomplish for the State of Israel, he did more in four years than any other president could have ever done in the history of this country, bar none,” Miller said enthusiastically, using the kind of breathless rhetoric he often relies on while discussing the former president. “People said if you move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, you’re going to have another intifada. Nothing happened. The Abraham Accords are historic,” he said, referring to the pact that normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. “I mean, you cannot devalue that,” Miller added, “and I think anyone who says different truly doesn’t understand what President Trump and this administration [were] able to accomplish.” Miller emphasized his vehement opposition to the Iran nuclear deal on the grounds that it is against Israel’s interests. “You could go over to Israel right now and you could take the most left-leaning Israeli and that individual would not support the Iran nuclear deal,” he said.

On the other hand: Still, a number of Jewish community members and pro-Israel advocates in Cleveland and the surrounding area are standing by Gonzalez, one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the violent Capitol riot on Jan. 6. “He showcases to us that he takes our community very seriously,” said Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities. “On the record side,” Beigelman added, “because he has a record to run on at this point, he’s been there on the things we’ve asked him for.” Gonzalez visited Israel in 2019 on a trip sponsored by the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation and has made clear to Jewish leaders in the Cleveland area that he is strongly devoted to safeguarding the U.S.-Israel relationship, according to Beigelman, who characterized the congressman’s commitment to the Jewish state as “from the heart.”

