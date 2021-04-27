early challenge

Meet Carolyn Maloney’s mixed martial arts challenger

Rana Abdelhamid

Earlier this month, Rana Abdelhamid, a 27-year-old community organizer who works at Google, drew on a now-familiar maneuver in the progressive playbook when she launched her campaign to unseat a long-serving New York congresswoman, Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), in the upcoming 2022 Democratic primary. “It’s clear that the majority of voters want a progressive change,” Abdelhamid, who is mounting her first bid for public office, told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel in a recent interview. “They’re ready for a new generation of leadership.”

Compelling story: Backed by Justice Democrats, the formidable left-wing political organization, Abdelhamid is betting that she can replicate what several progressive challengers have accomplished in recent years. The Queens native weaves a compelling personal narrative in her slickly produced first video ad, detailing the financial struggles of her Egyptian-born parents while recounting a traumatic incident from her teenage years when a man tried to snatch her hijab as she was walking down Jamaica Avenue. “I remember the hate in his eyes,” Abdelhamid told JI. “I remember feeling completely isolated and alone.”

Crowded field? Abdelhamid believes that Maloney’s failure to clear the 50% threshold in last year’s primary makes her uniquely vulnerable. Suraj Patel, the former Obama staffer who fell short of unseating Maloney by just under four percentage points in 2020, intends to run again this cycle, but has yet to announce his candidacy. “Rana’s announcement just further solidifies the fact that a majority of people in our district are ready for change in our representation,” Patel told JI in an email, adding: “I welcome Rana’s voice to the race but I plan to continue to fight for my district and represent it.” Abdelhamid, however, suggested that Patel should stay on the sidelines this round. “I really think that there is a desire for someone new and someone who’s going to be able to consolidate progressives and excite progressive organizations, which is what I’ve been able to do with the backing of Justice Democrats,” she said, “and what I hope to do as I continue to build relationships with organizations across the district.”

Conditioning aid: Abdelhamid and Maloney are in alignment on several significant domestic issues, including Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. There are sharp contrasts, though, on foreign policy matters. Maloney, for example, voted against the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, whereas Abdelhamid supports rejoining the agreement. While Maloney is regarded as a stalwart in the pro-Israel community, Abdelhamid, who supports conditioning aid to Israel, positions herself as a critic of the Jewish state. “I’m someone who would support conditioning aid to any country that’s in violation of our values, whether that’s Saudi Arabia, Egypt or Israel,” Abdelhamid said, speaking approvingly of a new bill introduced by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) that seeks to restrict U.S. aid to Israel. “The Israeli government has made it more difficult for us to see our goal for a two-state solution.”

Local focus: Abdelhamid, who visited Israel and the West Bank while a graduate student at Harvard, said she was open to visiting Israel again as an elected official. She made clear that she does not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, while expressing her opposition, on First Amendment grounds, to legislation that suppresses such political expression. “I have a different set of tactics for addressing the occupation,” she said. But Abdelhamid also sought to emphasize that she was more concerned with local issues. “It’s important for us to also amplify the general progressive issues that matter from a domestic perspective to our constituents, including safety and security,” said Abdelhamid, who has worked with groups like Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, which fosters ties between Muslim and Jewish women. “When I talk to Jewish voters, a lot of them also care about housing, education, health care,” Abdelhamid added. “Israel oftentimes doesn’t even come up.”

