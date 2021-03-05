Who’s watching what, Weeks 49-50

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Weeks of Feb. 19-March 4:

4,047 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 2/24: “America at a Crossroads” feat. Roberta Kaplan, Joanna Mendelson, Voviette Morgan and Patt Morrison 3,595 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 3/3: “America at a Crossroads” feat. Michael McFaul and Max Boot 2,299 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/2: “Women Inspiring Women with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz” 1,872 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/3: “Charles M. Blow: Manifesto for Ending White Supremacy” 1,813 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/4: “Beyond the Exodus: The Haggadah’s Lesson for Life with Mark Gerson and Senator Cory Booker” 1,561 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/24: “A Journey Across the Jewish Past – tour of the JTS Library” 1,476 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/23: “Jake Cohen” 1,388 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/22: “This is What Jewish Looks Like with Michael Twitty” 920 — Hadassah, 2/21: “Coming Together to Heal Our World” feat. Dana Bash 862 — Hillel International, 2/25: “Illini Hillel Purim Drag Show” 793 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/23: “Women on the Move with Jeanine Cummins” 721 — Moment Magazine, 3/2: “The State of Democracy 2021: A Conversation with David Brooks and Robert Siegel” 518 — Hadar, 2/28: “Taanit Esther: A Year of Life Turned Upside Down” 435 — Israel Policy Forum, 2/23: “Israel, Iran, and the Region” feat Ilan Goldenberg 409 — American Jewish Committee, 3/4: “Mayors Unite: A Conversation on Combatting Antisemitism and Bigotry” 400 — Israel Policy Forum, 3/2: “Palestinians at the Polls” feat. Ghaith al Omari 367 — Moment Magazine, 2/23: “Hitler’s Tasters: Play Reading and Talkback” feat. Michelle Kholos Brooks and Gavriel D. Rosenfeld 352 — American Jewish Committee, 3/1: “Debunking Stereotypes: Latinos and the Future of American Politics” 312 — American Jewish University, 3/1: “Raising A+ Human Beings: Book Launch with Dr. Bruce Powell and Prof. Ron Wolfson” and Dr. Rachel Lerner 201 — The Forward, 2/23: “Meet the Forward 50: Ellie Klein-Goldman, Jacob Jonas, Christa Whitney and Ariel Zwang 200 — UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, 3/2: “Resentment and Populist Politics: The Case of Israel” feat. Eva Illouz 191 — Brandeis Hillel, 2/28: “Rabbi Al Axelrad: From Brooklyn to Brandeis–and After” 174 — Hillel International, 3/2: “A Conversation with Judy Heumann” 151 — Hadar, 2/21: “The Triumph of Life: An Interpretation of Jewish Religion Part 1” feat. Rabbi Yitz Greenberg 148 — Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights, 2/22: “The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism: Impact, Challenges and Best Practice” feat. Irwin Cotler, Dina Porat and Ken Marcus 146 — American Jewish University, 3/3: “Film Club: Til Kingdom Come” feat. Maya Zinshtein, Abraham “Abie” Troen and Dr. Rotem Rozental 138 — Hadassah, 2/28: “Mid-Atlantic Conference with a Twist” feat. Carol Charen 135 — Hadar, 2/28: “The Triumph of Life: An Interpretation of Jewish Religion Part 2” feat. Rabbi Yitz Greenberg 131 — Brandeis Hillel, 2/24: “Chocolate Chunk Hamantaschen Live Cooking Demo & Conversation with Paula Shoyer” 116 — Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance, 3/4: “Shared Dreams: A Discussion of Black-Jewish Unity from the Civil Rights Era to Today” 43 — Maccabi USA, 2/22: “Maccabi USA @ Home Presents Café Israeli- Maccabi Inclusion in Sports” 42 — Maccabi USA, 2/23: “Maccabi USA Sports Show featuring Dr. Justine Siegal, Baseball Trailblazer”

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected].