Ro Khanna keeps the dialogue going

During his time in Congress, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has drawn criticism from progressives as well as pro-Israel advocates for his heterodox views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His vote in favor of a bipartisan resolution condemning the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement earned him a “barrage of criticism,” as he put it, from the left. More recently, he came under fire for inaccurately accusing Israel of “burning down Palestinian villages,” a claim he later walked back. But the three-term congressman made clear in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel that he will continue to speak out.

Sensitivities: “I don’t pay so much attention to the noise of politics, as long as you’re consistent in your convictions,” Khanna, a 44-year-old Obama administration alumnus and former tech lawyer, said in a phone conversation on Wednesday afternoon. “I do think that it’s important to speak precisely, and if there are times where any facts or things have been imprecise, I always make the effort to correct the record, because it’s such a sensitive issue.”

Guiding philosophy: In conversation with JI, the Bay Area congressman suggested that he is unconcerned by those who question his positions on the Jewish state. “When I speak out on issues, it’s with the aspiration of strengthening the relationship, strengthening the security of the countries and also affirming the rich tradition of human rights,” Khanna told JI, expressing his admiration for former Israeli prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres. Their leadership, he said, “holds open the prospect of peace and a recognition of two states and a recognition of two states living side by side in peace. That’s the philosophy that I believe in and will continue to work toward.” Khanna was critical of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s decision to back out of an event honoring Rabin last year.

Tech-oriented approach: Khanna, who has read Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle, said the book may have “subconsciously inspired” the title of his own, Entrepreneurial Nation: Why Manufacturing is Still Key to America’s Future. He advocates for a tech-oriented approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cultivating ties: “I think of Israel, at its best, as a fountain for human innovation, for civilizational progress, for contributing to the world of arts and literature and philosophy,” Khanna said. “We want to cultivate that tie with the United States, but we have to do so on the basis of moral principles, and there has to be a recognition of Palestinian human rights. There has to be a recognition of the dignity of Palestinians. There has to be a recognition of the suffering of the Palestinian people.” He added: “That’s what informs my politics, which makes me often criticized by both the left and the right.”

