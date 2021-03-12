Who’s watching what, Week 51

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Weeks of March 5-11:

6,080 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/11: “Women Inspiring Women with Hillary Rodham Clinton” 3,043 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 3/10: “America at a Crossroads” feat. Brian Jenkins, Javed Ali and Larry Mantle 816 — The Worker’s Circle, 3/9: “Bloody Sunday to Today, the Fight for the Right to Vote” feat. Leigh Chapman, Andrea Miller and Ari Berman 726 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/9: “Women on the move with Joyce Carol Oates” 494 — Israel Policy Forum, 3/9: “An Ambassador’s Perspective: Israelis, Palestinians, and the Biden Administration” feat. Amb. Daniel Shapiro 406 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/10: “Walter Isaacson on Reshaping the Human Race” 400 — American Jewish University, 3/8: “Where Is Judaism Headed?” feat. Dr. Yehuda Kurtzer, Dr. Claire Sufrin, and Rabbi Adam Greenwald 389 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/8: “Live from Israel with Rakefet Russak-Aminoach” 370 — My Jewish Learning, 3/8: “Journey Into Judaic Art, Class 2: Art for Your Passover Seder” feat. Jeanette Kuvin Oren 271 — American Jewish University, 3/11: “Is There a Place for Jews in an Ethnic Studies Curriculum?” feat. Richard S. Hirschhaut and Dr. Jeffrey Herbst 182 — My Jewish Learning, 3/9: “The Book of Prophets, Class 9” feat. Rabbi Dorothy Richman and Rabbi Aryeh Bernstein 179 — American Jewish University, 3/10: “Embracing the Differences Between Israelis and Americans” feat. Amb. Dani Dayan and Dr. Jeffrey Herbst 177 — Hadar, 3/8: “Bite-Sized Haggadah Insights” 159 — American Jewish University, 3/9: “Book Launch: Sex Points, with Dr. Bat Sheva Marcus” with Rabbi Sherre Hirsch 125 — JTA and Israel Democracy Institute, 3/10: “Why Does Bibi Keep Winning, and Whatever Happened to the Israeli Left?” feat. Ron Kampeas and Yohanan Plesner 91 — Maccabi USA, 3/9: “Maccabi USA Sports Show” feat. Ira Berkow 44 — Maccabi USA, 3/10: “Diana Shneier, Acceptance and Inclusion Through Wheelchair Rugby”

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected].