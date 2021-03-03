man with a plan

Is Naftali Bennett Israel’s next kingmaker?

Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry

For the past year, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett has found himself in a new and unwelcome position: the opposition. Now, the former minister is angling not just to return to the government, but to lead it. Barring that, Bennett is setting himself up for the all-powerful role in Israeli politics: kingmaker. “What we need to achieve is three things,” Bennett averred in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Amy Spiro. “We need to replace Netanyahu, but retain a national right-wing government — that at least the backbone of the next government needs to be right-wing; we could have partners that are not right-wing — and a government that will implement a national economic plan.”

Between blocs: Late last year, Bennett, 48, declared that he was running not just for the next Knesset, but for prime minister. But the current polls render that a distinct longshot, with Yamina predicted to receive 10-11 seats in the March 23 election, compared to 28 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, 18 for Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and 13 for Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope. Despite his heavy criticism of the prime minister, Bennett hasn’t ruled out joining forces with either Netanyahu or the anti-Netanyahu bloc, positioning himself to serve as a kingmaker in a future coalition, as polls show the math for either side exceedingly tight.

Time to go: Bennett said the country has been divided into two cults: pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu. “And I decided not to belong to any of those cults,” he said. “We need to replace Netanyahu, not because of the just not-Bibi cult, but because he profoundly failed — such a huge failure of leadership and management over the past year or two,” he said, citing four consecutive elections, the COVID crisis and the rising cost of living. “In 30 years of Netanyahu in politics, it’s time to say, ‘Thank you, bye, and now it’s Bennett’s time.’”

Planning ahead: Since entering the Knesset in 2013, Bennett has served in a variety of ministerial positions as a reliable Netanyahu ally and coalition partner. But when Netanyahu formed a shaky national unity coalition with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz last year, Bennett was left in the opposition. “It’s better to be in government and effect change,” he chuckled as he reflected on his experiences over the past year. But he sees his time in the political wilderness as instrumental in building support for his current campaign. “I didn’t just criticize, I actually suggested alternative plans, and I actually made them public,” said Bennett. Over the past year, he has painted himself as the man with the plan, laying out approaches to revitalizing the economy, cutting bureaucracy, fighting COVID-19 and integrating haredim into the workforce.

Eye on Iran: The former defense minister expressed cautious optimism at the election of U.S. President Joe Biden. “The relationship with the United States goes way deeper than any individual,” Bennett said. “Biden is a well-known friend of Israel who has been here many times… And that’s why I’m fairly optimistic, while recognizing that there are differences that we’ll have to iron out.” The most pressing concern, he said, is Iran. “If we want to maintain a degree of stability in the Middle East, we have to ensure that Iran does not progress to nuclear weapons. And therefore we cannot return to the original JCPOA [nuclear deal] as is — it needs a bunch of upgrades.”

No quid pro quo: Bennett was critical last year of Netanyahu’s decision to halt annexation of some West Bank settlements in return for normalization with the United Arab Emirates under the Abraham Accords. If faced with a similar decision as prime minister, he said, he would have refused such a quid pro quo. “I don’t view the two things as contrarian — it’s not either or,” he claimed. “I think the way to make progress is not by giving up land, because we’ve tried that and… each time we got a new intifada.” Bennett said Arab countries will want to normalize ties with Israel if it shows strength, not weakness. “So the last thing I would do is give up more land and create more rocket centers for Iran in the middle of Israel.”

