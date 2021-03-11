next gen

Sharren Haskel champions Israel’s liberal right wing

Sharren Haskel speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 2018. (IPU)

Sharren Haskel is a vegan, an environmentalist, a proponent of legalizing marijuana and a champion of women’s advancement and LGBT rights. And the former Likud lawmaker, who is now running as number five in Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party, believes those values are perfectly in tune with the Israeli right wing. “The right side of the map has always promoted and actually made huge changes in animal rights and women’s rights,” she told Jewish Insider’s Amy Spiro in a recent interview. “Equality in front of the law is a basic value in the right-wing agenda.”

Political price: Haskel, 37, may find a warmer home for many of those values in New Hope than she did in Likud. When she first entered the Knesset, Haskel became a co-chair of the Knesset LGBT Caucus. A year later, she voted with her party against a series of bills seeking to expand LGBT rights. But two years after that, she broke party ranks to vote in favor of expanding surrogacy rights to gay couples. “I refused to vote against it and I paid a parliamentary price for it, a political price for it,” she said. “I resigned from my position [as caucus chair] as a protest that the Likud didn’t pass the legislation. I voted in favor… despite the position of my party, which I refused to accept.”

Individual liberties: Haskel also sponsored a bill last year to legalize marijuana in Israel, which advanced through the Knesset but failed to pass before the body dispersed for elections. She has made cannabis legalization a key personal agenda item and, for the eighth consecutive time, topped the Israel Freedom Movement’s ranking of lawmakers who most support individual freedoms and the free market. “The fight for the legalization of cannabis… is holding a flag of individual liberties, of stopping the prosecution, the criminalization of people here in Israel, more than one million citizens who are cannabis users,” she said. “As a fighter in anything to do with individual liberties, this is one of the flags of this fight.”

Background: Haskel was born in Canada to Israeli and Moroccan parents, and moved to Israel as a baby. She spent a year living in the U.S. and then six years in Australia, where she trained as a veterinary nurse and worked in an animal hospital. Haskel first entered the Knesset with Likud in 2015, becoming the first female IDF combat soldier to serve in the Knesset and, at 31, was at the time the second-youngest MK. After five years as a Likud MK, she defected to New Hope in late December, joining Sa’ar’s new party. “It wasn’t an easy decision, it was a very difficult one, but I knew that this was the right thing to do,” she said. “After a few years of understanding that Bibi [Netanyahu] today is just a shadow of the person that was there before… we have to take action, in order to get Israel out of this economical crisis, in order to bring stability to our country, in order to unite our people again.”

Deep discussion: Though she champions individual freedoms, Haskel was fairly circumspect when asked about the recent Supreme Court ruling recognizing Reform and Conservative conversions for the purpose of Israeli citizenship. “I think it’s something that needs to be decided definitely by the people’s representatives,” she said — not the Supreme Court. “I think it’s a tragedy that it was dragged [out] for years and years without making any decision. I think we need to [hold] a very deep discussion about it, have an open table and understand it more in depth.” While she encourages aliyah, she said even Jews who choose to remain in the Diaspora “still feel very connected to our country. This is their homeland, it’s part of their tradition, it’s part of their identity, and we need to reinforce that.”

