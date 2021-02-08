knesset countdown

Israel’s election campaign kicks into high gear

Following some last-minute dramatic developments, 39 political parties registered to run in Israel’s March 23 election, filing their paperwork by Thursday night’s midnight deadline. Jewish Insider‘s Amy Spiro lays out the political landscape with just six weeks to go until the vote.

Dropouts: Despite entering the race to great fanfare last year, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai pulled out of the election on Thursday and announced that his The Israelis Party would not be running. Ofer Shelach’s Tnufa pulled out earlier Thursday after negotiations between The Israelis, Tnufa and Labor failed to advance. And although Bayit Yehudi held a primary last month to elect a new leader, Hagit Moshe, she also announced on Thursday that the party wouldn’t be running, and instead endorsed Naftali Bennett’s Yamina in return for the promise of a future ministerial position.

No deal: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been pushing behind the scenes for Bayit Yehudi to combine with both The National Religious Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, and the extremist far-right Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, in order to ensure that right-wing votes don’t go to waste to parties that don’t cross the electoral threshold. Ben-Gvir had earlier signed a deal with the extreme anti-gay party Noam, which opposes allowing women to run on their list, but compromised in order to pave the way for a wider national-religious list. But Moshe ultimately did not back Smotrich as expected, and her endorsement of Bennett — who has declared he is running for prime minister — is considered a blow to Netanyahu.

Polls: Though 39 parties are officially in the running for the national election, the latest polls indicate that only around 12 will make it above the 3.25% threshold required to enter the Knesset. The parties that are currently polling at or near the threshold include Blue and White, The Religious Zionist Party, Meretz and the United Arab List. Netanyahu’s Likud is hovering around 30 seats, with Yair Lapid‘s Yesh Atid predicted to pull in 16-18, Gideon Sa’ar‘s New Hope 13-16 and Yamina 11. No candidate for prime minister appears to have a clear and easy path toward garnering the 61-seat support needed to form a coalition.

Compromise? “If the parties wanted to, they could all form a government behind Netanyahu’s back,” pollster and campaign analyst Dahlia Scheindlin told JI last week, ahead of the registration deadline. Scheindlin noted that Likud is polling around 30 seats, “and 120 minus 30 is 90,” which leaves the remaining parties plenty of leeway to form a government. Even if you don’t include the Joint List, which is unlikely to join a government, she said, “there’s plenty of permutations you can think of that get you to 61 without Likud. But the way we’re seeing things going right now, the party leaders are being so uncompromising about unifying their lists… it doesn’t bode well for the kind of compromises they would need to make to form the kind of coalition they all say they want.”

new hire

Mira Resnick joins the State Department

The State Department announced the hiring of longtime Capitol Hill staffer Mira Resnick as deputy assistant secretary for regional security on Friday. The move is a return to Foggy Bottom for Resnick, who worked as a congressional liaison in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs from 2011-2013.



Background: Resnick most recently served as the senior professional staffer for Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), and previously worked in the offices of Reps. Henry Waxman (D-CA), Steve Israel (D-NY), Ron Klein (D-FL) and William Keating (D-MA). In the mid-2000s, she worked at AIPAC.

New role: Resnick will oversee the Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers and the Office of Security Assistance, dealing with the transfer of defense equipment between countries as well as security sector assistance programs.

Praise rolls in: The former House staffer’s appointment was met with praise from across the political and ideological spectrums. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Toby Dershowitz said Resnick will bring “so much skill, wisdom and thoughtfulness” to the job, while Foundation for Middle East Peace President Lara Friedman called her a “a foreign policy superstar.” The hire was also praised by Democratic Majority for Israel and Americans for Peace Now. Track record: Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who has known Resnick for more than a decade, told JI’s Melissa Weiss that Resnick “was a really excellent partner to the executive branch during both the Obama and the Trump administrations, and advancing important U.S. security relationships in the region, obviously with Israel, but also with all states and with Egypt and Jordan.”

Managing relationships: In Resnick’s new role, Shapiro explained, “she’ll be managing those security partnerships, as well as others globally… which requires kind of a very in-depth understanding of what the U.S. interest is, and what U.S. benefit is derived from security cooperation with those nations — how U.S. security assistance and arms sales to those countries can advance those U.S. interests, where sometimes lines have to be drawn and various conditions have to be met to enable certain kinds of security cooperation to go on. And, you know, I think she’s duly equipped to handle all those sometimes very tense, very technical negotiations.”