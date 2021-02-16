👋 Good Tuesday morning!

President Joe Biden has been in office for close to a month, but has still not called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — something that has not gone unnoticed.

Former State Department official Aaron David Miller tweeted last week that “a clear message is being sent” noting that Netanyahu was [former President] Trump’s third call in office. “To quote Dorothy, we’re not in Kansas anymore,” Miller added. Miller told JI last night, “Biden’s focus is domestic, domestic, domestic. He’s much more concerned rightly with the American public than with the Israelis. In fact, no call to Netanyahu — nearly four weeks into his presidency — reflects changing priorities. Israel will remain America’s closest Middle East ally.”

But Netanyahu told Israeli Channel 12’s Yonit Levi last night that he was not concerned: “He’ll call… We have had very strong friendly relations for nearly 40 years, dating from the time I came to Washington.”

The Washington Institute’s David Makovsky points out that Biden has not called any Middle Eastern leader. “If Jordan’s King Abdullah would have been called and Netanyahu hadn’t been called, they might say, ‘Oh, that looks like a snub to me.’ But that’s not what’s happened,” he said. “Maybe it just says that the Middle East is not the top priority at this moment in time.”

Makovsky added: “It’s a mistake to make the comparison to the start of the [Barack] Obama administration, where the president famously said, ‘I want some daylight with Israel.’ That’s not what this guy is about. I mean, Biden has been in the public eye for close to 50 years. And he’s the kind of leader that Israel has always liked, which is he’s a guy that talks from his kishkes.”

International law expert Eugene Kontorovich explained that the rift between Obama and the Israeli government was over policies, not personal behavior. “Biden’s policies will be judged independently of when he calls, or even if he decides to text.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Gilad Erdan told Army Radio this morning that if the Biden administration returns to the 2015 Iran deal, “we will not be able to be part of such a process.”

U.S. and Israeli officials indicated that Iran was behind a recent foiled plot to target sites in Ethiopia and Sudan, including the UAE embassies in both countries.

Congress will establish an independent commission, in the mold of the 9/11 Commission, to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last night.

