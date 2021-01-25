Blessed beats

Nigun Quartet strikes a different note

Nigun Quartet

Before the pandemic, an Israeli jazz ensemble was gaining recognition for its live performances dedicated to interpreting Hasidic melodies known as nigunim. The idea of crossing jazz with Jewish spiritual music isn’t new, but the Nigun Quartet — saxophone, piano, bass and drums — stood out; its shows had the convivial vibe of a festive Hasidic gathering. Polina Fradkin, who saw one of the group’s first performances and now helps with promotion, recalled being moved by the quartet’s on-stage approach. Before launching into a song, the band members would detail the origin of each nigun, creating an interplay between music and source material. “You feel it,” Fradkin told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “To hear the nigun after you hear the story is something else.”

Folk prism: Recently, the Nigun Quartet independently put out its first, self-titled album, including nine tracks that draw on a variety of nigunim such as “Shures,” “Shalom Aleichem” and “Shamil” — all of which derive from different Hasidic sects. The album requires that the listener do some work on their own — like reading the liner notes that give the backstory behind each tune — in order to at least simulate the experience of a live performance. But the easy interplay suggests the group was more than ready to set these tracks down. The album invokes mid-period Coltrane, post-bop, funk, classical and other elements that in many ways represent the lingua franca of modern jazz — all filtered through a Hasidic folk prism.

Understanding the nigun: For the four band members, that unique influence is what sets the Nigun Quartet apart. “The key to understanding our approach is to understand the function of the nigun,” Opher Schneider, the band’s 49-year-old bassist and resident mystic, told Jewish Insider in a Zoom interview from outside Jerusalem last month. “Hasidic niguns are a vessel, like, it’s an inner thing — they use the nigun to evoke a certain awareness. It’s not just a song.” As an example, he cites “Ashreinu,” a track inspired by a melody from the Breslov Hasidim about a group of Hungarian boys who narrowly escaped the gas chambers at Auschwitz after they are found dancing defiantly on Simchat Torah.

Jazz and spirituality: Jazz has a long spiritual tradition including but by no means limited to some works by John Coltrane and Duke Ellington, so the impulse to draw from nigunim was appropriate. “I always felt that jazz is a really, actually a deeply spiritual platform — it’s a very, very good platform in order to bring your spiritual connection into being,” said tenor saxophonist Tom Lev, 34, speaking on Zoom from outside Tel Aviv. “It happens right now, in the moment, on the spot. And that’s what jazz is about. Jazz is about bringing your spiritual entity into this music, right here, right now — that’s why it’s an improvised music.”

Future releases: Pianist Moshe Elmakias, 24, a Jerusalem native, says the band has much more in store as they make plans to draw from an extensive song book that came together after several rehearsals and performances. The hope, according to Elmakias, is to record at least two more albums, which will document the 20 or so arrangements they haven’t yet released. “That’s what’s beautiful about these niguns. We have so much material to work with,” he said. “It’s endless.”

Read the full feature here.

Joining forces

Mergers on the horizon in wake of COVID-19 crisis

The planned merger of Israel trip providers Birthright Israel and Onward Israel, announced last Tuesday, heralds a period of increased streamlining as funders, consultants and organization staff begin to apply the lessons of the pandemic, which forced them to work together in new ways, reports Helen Chernikoff for eJewish Philanthropy.

Ripe consolidations: Several mergers are under discussion, said Aliza Mazor of Upstart Bay Area, which provides leadership and management training to younger, smaller Jewish organizations nationwide. She declined to name the organizations involved, as the deals are not yet public. In addition, she said, about a dozen conversations about how groups can cooperate deeply with each other are underway, and some of those might lead to mergers in the longer-term. “We don’t want any arranged marriages,” Mazor said. “We knew it wouldn’t create good outcomes. But we have several ripe consolidations in our network and beyond. We are going to see many more of these.”

Driven by fears: When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the world of philanthropy was braced for an “extinction-level event,” as John MacIntosh, the managing partner of a nonprofit merchant bank that supports nonprofits, described it in a CNN op-ed on March 20. Jewish nonprofits had similarly dire concerns and expected a wave of mergers prompted by the failure of groups that were already fragile, or hit especially hard by the virus, said Andres Spokoiny, CEO of the Jewish Funders Network. Talk of such mergers “was coming out of the fear that the community would implode,” Spokoiny said.



Read more here.