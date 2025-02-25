June deadline for Iran talks leaves time for sanctions, U.K. ambassador to Israel says 

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

nuke negotiations

June deadline for Iran talks leaves time for sanctions, U.K. ambassador to Israel says 

Speaking at the INSS conference in Tel Aviv, Amb. Simon Walters says deadline would allow for the E3 to prepare to implement ‘snapback sanctions’

Ronen Topelberg

U.K. Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters at the INSS conference in Tel Aviv, February 25th, 2025

By
Lahav Harkov
February 25, 2025

The U.K., Germany and France set a June deadline for a new Iran deal in order to leave time to snap back sanctions on the Islamic Republic if it does not agree to give up its nuclear program, U.K. Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters said on Tuesday.

Walters, speaking at the Institute for National Security Studies’ annual conference in Tel Aviv, said while Iran is in “total breach of the JCPOA,” the 2015 nuclear deal, by enriching uranium beyond a level for which there is a civilian justification, there is currently “an important opportunity” to reach a new agreement, with Iranian leaders and President Donald Trump saying they want to restart talks.

The E3 – a term for the European parties to the JCPOA, the U.K., France and Germany – has been in contact with Iran several times in recent months and found strong indications that Iran wants to negotiate, Walters said.

Still, the ambassador added, “We’re not naive. We know they will want to draw [negotiations] out. We have told them very clearly that there is a deadline for doing a deal, and that deadline is in the middle of the year, the end of June.” 

Walters explained that the late June deadline would allow for the E3 to prepare to implement “snapback sanctions,” a mechanism in the JCPOA that would reapply sanctions on Iran, which Europe has hesitated to implement despite Iran’s continued violations of the deal since the U.S. pulled out of it in 2018. The first Trump administration attempted to activate snapback sanctions in 2020, but the other parties to the JCPOA said Washington forfeited that capability when it left the deal.

While Trump has reinstated the U.S.’ “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign on Iran in recent weeks, snapback sanctions would apply to all U.N. member states.

“October is the point at which the snapback mechanism expires,” Walters said. “If you wish to use snapback, you have to start the process well before October. We would need to start the process in the middle of the summer.” 

Walters emphasized that “the role that the E3 plays, our ability, uniquely, to trigger the snapback mechanism makes Europe’s role extremely important.” 

The ambassador said that the negotiations would not focus on improving the JCPOA, but to discuss “a totally different sort of deal, a deal which gives a complete guarantee that Iran is not going to develop a nuclear weapon.”

“When the situation changes, you change your approach,” he added. “We are in a different world now, and we need a deal that gives long-term confidence that Iran will not become a nuclear power.” 

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East in the Biden administration, said that “the moment of truth,” when Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu need to make a decision about striking Iran, may come as soon as this fall if Iran leaves the Non-Proliferation Treaty or comes close to nuclear breakout.

“Iran is at its weakest point in decades, largely due to actions taken by the Israeli military against Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as a joint effort with CENTCOM, the United States, and Israel,” Shapiro said. 

While Shapiro said he believes the likelihood of reaching a diplomatic agreement with Iran is low, he asserted that it would only happen if Tehran believes that there is a credible military threat to it.

“A credible military threat is only credible if you’re prepared to use it,” he noted.

“If President Trump listens to voices in the administration who say we don’t need to have troops in Syria and we don’t need to have troops in Iraq … Iran will not take very seriously the threat of a strike because it says we want less involvement,” Shapiro said. 

The U.S. could make a military threat look more credible, Shapiro said, by deepening military cooperation with Israel, including joint exercises, and moving to protect U.S. military bases in the Gulf.

“Iranians would see all that preparation going on – we would do it to protect ourselves, but also to signal that we are serious about the military option,” he said. “This can all take place in the next four, five, six months while there are negotiations.” 

Shapiro also warned that it is not realistic for Israel to attack Iran on its own if the window for an attack on Iran’s nuclear program is in the next six to nine months, because of American bureaucratic procedures needed to provide Israel with the capabilities it does not have and the time it takes to train Israeli forces to use the weapons.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice