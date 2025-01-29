Trump to ‘marshal all federal resources’ to fight antisemitism with new executive order

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Inside the Israeli delegation that helped fight the Los Ange...les wildfires

Jewish voters in Park Slope say they are ready for a change

Rep. Jeff Crank, new Armed Services Committee member, urges ...muscular approach on Iran

Four female hostages freed from Gaza in second round of rele...ases

Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

Eight murderers to be allowed back into Israel in hostage de...al

New San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie aims to turn around a c...ity in decline 

Trump denies Witkoff will lead diplomatic efforts with Iran

McConnell speaks out against Trump administration’s isolat...ionist Pentagon hires

Trump redesignates Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Republican Jewish bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

antisemitism signing off

Trump to ‘marshal all federal resources’ to fight antisemitism with new executive order

The EO requires the deportation of foreign students who broke the law during campus anti-Israel protests

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Gabby Deutch
January 29, 2025

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday focused on countering antisemitism, in what the White House described as an effort to “marshal all federal resources” to “combat the explosion of antisemitism on our campuses and in our streets since Oct. 7, 2023.”

The executive order will require every federal department and agency to review criminal and civil authorities that could be used to fight antisemitism, with a requirement to report back to the White House within 60 days, according to a fact sheet provided by a White House official. 

The Justice Department will be required to take “immediate action” to “protect law and order, quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities,” the White House fact sheet said, without detailing specific actions the Justice Department will take. 

“I will issue clear orders to my attorney general to aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews,” Trump said in the fact sheet. “I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.”

The action also demands the deportation of foreign nationals living in the U.S. and foreign students who broke the law in the course of anti-Israel protests on American campuses, a policy that conservative activists pushed Trump to adopt during his campaign. 

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said in the fact sheet. “I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.” 

The actions reflect an understanding of antisemitism focused on threats emanating from the political left. That worldview was outlined extensively in a policy document called Project Esther that the Heritage Foundation unveiled in October, which offered a conservative vision for combating antisemitism. The Project Esther report described the largest source of antisemitism in America as pro-Hamas protests on liberal campuses, sentiments reflected in Trump’s newest order. 

The White House described the executive order as an effort to build on Trump’s 2019 executive order combating antisemitism, which said that federal agencies must utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism when investigating Title VI civil rights violations.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice