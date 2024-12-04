Aspen in D.C.

Van Hollen urges Biden to ‘send a message’ to Israel, region in final weeks in office

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) urged President Joe Biden to take dramatic action to “send a message” to Israel in his final weeks in office, even if the incoming Trump administration might reverse such actions.

Van Hollen has urged Biden to sanction right-wing members of the Israeli government, trigger laws blocking offensive military aid to Israel and unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, contingent on changes to the Palestinian Authority’s “pay-to-slay” martyr payment policy.

“I think it is important that even in these final days, that the president takes some of these actions; some could be reversed by the Trump administration, and may well be reversed,” Van Hollen said, in remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. “But I think it’s important to send a message to the region, both to our Israeli partners, as well as to Palestinians and others in the region.”

He suggested that some last-minute Biden policies could remain in place under President-elect Donald Trump, noting that Biden had decided not to revoke policies, particularly relating to the Middle East, that Trump had imposed in the final days of his first administration.

Van Hollen said he felt many of those policies, relating to the West Bank and Israel, should have been rescinded, and that the Biden administration had communicated to lawmakers early in Biden’s term that it would do so.

Van Hollen, who voted in November to block transfers of certain weapons to Israel, described the Middle East as a major black eye in Biden’s foreign policy legacy, saying the president had “failed to effectively use American leverage to accomplish his own stated goals.”

The Maryland Democrat said that he had spoken earlier in the day with Jordanian King Abdullah II, who met with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. He said that Abdullah told lawmakers that the U.S. needs to recognize a Palestinian state if it is serious about supporting a two-state solution in practice.

Van Hollen said that the U.S. has “never actually been serious” about preventing settlement expansion in the West Bank and said he believes Israeli leaders think that Trump and U.S. Ambassador to Israel-designate Mike Huckabee will support annexation of the West Bank.

Pressed on what evidence there is that his proposed steps would actually impact Israeli policy, Van Hollen insisted that “there have been no consequences” and “no counter-balance” to far-right members of the Israeli government.

“I believe actually that if the United States stood with [the families of the hostages], not just in terms of our rhetoric, but in terms of putting conditions on the transfer of offensive weapons, the minimal one being compliance with U.S. law, yes, I think that that would have an impact,” Van Hollen said.

Many of the hostage families have raised concerns that the Netanyahu government is not sufficiently committed to a cease-fire and hostage deal, but most don’t share Van Hollen’s view that the U.S. should cut off aid to Israel.