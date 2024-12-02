fbpx
Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 2024, ADL finds

This year, there were five foiled terrorist plots and two successful attacks

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In October, authorities in Chicago arrested a 22-year old Mauritian man accused of shooting a Jewish man while walking to synagogue, one of the incidents cited in the new ADL report.

By
Matthew Kassel
December 2, 2024

Islamist terror incidents targeting the U.S. rose sharply in 2024, the Anti-Defamation League said on Monday, noting a “troubling” recent uptick that follows several years of “reduced activity” within the country.

Among the seven incidents tracked by the ADL’s Center on Extremism were five foiled terror plots and two successful attacks, including the shooting in October of a Jewish man in Chicago walking to synagogue. 

In July, a Jordanian citizen in Orlando was also charged with destruction of an energy facility as well as four counts of threatening to use explosives against businesses for their “perceived support” of Israel, federal prosecutors said.

In another incident, a Pakistani citizen was arrested in Canada in September and charged with plotting to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish center in Brooklyn around the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, according to the Justice Department.

The other terror incidents were allegedly related to ISIS and Iran, the ADL said. 

Between 2021 and 2023, the ADL’s Center on Extremism identified just six terror incidents in the U.S. driven by Islamist extremism, the group said on Monday, attributing a decrease over the past decade “to successful military action by the U.S. and other countries that greatly degraded ISIS.”

“The surge in Islamist extremist terror incidents in 2024 is troubling,” the ADL said in a statement, “especially as the terrorist threat from other forms of extremism, such as accelerationist white supremacists, has not decreased.”

The group warned that “U.S. authorities must be sure to guard against the threat of terrorism from all potential sources, whatever the cause or ideology.”

