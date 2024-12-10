fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

House Republicans urge congressional leaders to ensure prohi...bition on UNRWA funding in 2025

Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sander...s’ resolutions as ineffectual

End of Assad regime marks ‘fall of the Iranian axis,’ ex...perts say

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

The mystery behind Biden’s anti-Israel book purchase

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Quick Hits

PROTEST PROBLEMS

Federal officials say government has little ability to block anti-Israel protest groups with history of violence

The testimony from Department of Interior officials came after lawmakers asked whether pro-Hamas protesters can be prevented from receiving permits

National Park Service workers powerwash the statue and stonework in front of Union Station in Washington, DC on July 25, 2024. The site was vandalized during protests over Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Washington (Photo by Jordan D. Brown/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
December 10, 2024

Federal officials from the Department of Interior told lawmakers that they have limited powers to block applications for permits on protests on public land — even if the people applying for such permits, such as pro-Hamas protest groups, have histories of violent activity.

The testimony came at a hearing on the pro-Hamas protest that defaced Washington, D.C.’s Union Station during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. The revelations about the National Park Service’s procedures are particularly notable given that the ANSWER Coalition — the same group that organized that demonstration, which created tens of thousands of dollars in damage to public property, included assaults on police and has resulted in four arrests — is also organizing a protest of the presidential inauguration in January.

Charles Cuvelier, the associate director of the National Park Service, said that the Department of the Interior had “no actionable intelligence” that would have allowed it to deny the permit application submitted by the ANSWER Coalition prior to the Union Station protest.

And he said that the National Park Service is only permitted under law to deny permits based on the information groups provide in applications — if, for example, they are not providing a sufficient number of marshalls for the group gathered — or “actionable direct intelligence of a contemporaneous nature” to the application.

The National Park Service is not allowed to collect or maintain intelligence files about groups, their organizers or including whether their protests have resulted in violence, destruction of property or other issues in the past, Cuvelier said.

“There’s nothing in the regulation that indicates prior conduct would be a cause for [denying requests] for future permitted events,” Cuvelier said. “We consider each permit on its own individual application. We don’t retain records. We base [it] upon each applicant as it is submitted… Our intelligence gathering must be contemporaneous with the event.”

Those applications, he noted, often must be processed on short notice. Unless permits are denied within 24 hours of submission, he said, they are “deemed approved.”

Cuvelier added that it’s largely incumbent on the permittees to enforce rules and order at their protests, and to communicate to those attending the protests the regulations and restrictions that the government has laid out for their events.

Witnesses who testified at the hearing also said that there’s no automatic process to force groups to pay for damages to public property during protests — any restitution must be pursued as part of criminal cases against the individuals involved by the Department of Justice. They said changing such provisions would be difficult or impossible given First Amendment protections.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice