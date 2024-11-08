fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Trump, Republicans court Arab-American voters in the final s...tretch of the campaign 

Rep. John James campaigns for reelection with boost from a t...op Republican Jewish group

Howard Lutnick, the pro-Israel champion leading Trump’s tr...ansition team

Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor 

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discriminat...ion in Oakland

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Quick Hits

Coming to America

Yechiel Leiter, U.S.-born former Netanyahu aide, to be Israel’s next ambassador to Washington

Leiter’s son Moshe was killed in Gaza last year; Netanyahu told the family’s story in his speech to a joint session of Congress

Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs

Rabbi Yechiel Leiter

By
Lahav Harkov
November 8, 2024

Yechiel Leiter, a Scranton, Pa.-born former aide to Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Ariel Sharon, will be Israel’s next ambassador to the U.S., the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

Leiter is expected to arrive in Washington in January, when Ambassador Mike Herzog’s term, which was extended from the end of this year to Jan. 20, concludes.

Netanyahu called Leiter “a highly talented diplomat, an eloquent speaker, who has a deep understanding of American culture and politics. I am convinced that Yechiel will represent the State of Israel in the best possible way, and I wish him success in his position.”

Leiter served as Netanyahu’s chief of staff when he was finance minister, and as an aide to Sharon in the Knesset and in the Education Ministry.

More recently, Leiter has been affiliated with numerous right-leaning organizations in Israel, including the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and the Kohelet Forum.

Leiter, a resident of the West Bank settlement Eli, grew up in Pennsylvania and moved to Israel at age 18 to serve in the IDF. He is an ordained rabbi, has a doctorate in political philosophy and has written several books.

Netanyahu brought Leiter as his guest to his speech to a joint session of Congress in July, and paid tribute to his son Moshe, who died in combat in Gaza last year. 

“With us today is Yechiel Leiter, the father of one of those Maccabees,” Netanyahu said. “Yehiel’s father escaped the Holocaust and found refuge in America. As a young man, Yechiel moved to Israel and raised a family of eight children. He named his eldest son Moshe after his late father. Moshe became an exemplary officer in one of our elite commando units. He served with distinction for two decades while raising six beautiful children of his own.”

“On Oct. 7,” the prime minister added, “Moshe volunteered to return to combat. Four weeks later, he was killed when a booby-trap mine exploded in a tunnel shaft right next to a Mosque. At his son’s funeral, Yechiel said this: ‘If the State of Israel had not been established after the Holocaust, the image engraved in our collective memory would have been the photograph of that helpless Jewish boy in the Warsaw Ghetto holding his hands up in the air with Nazi rifles pointed at him. But because of the birth of Israel, because of the courage of soldiers like my son Moshe, the Jewish people are no longer helpless in the face of our enemies.’”

Leiter also had a message for President Joe Biden in his eulogy for his son, referring to their shared Scranton background and calling on him to “cease and desist” his “pressure on Israel to hold off, to cease the offensive” in Gaza.

Moshe “gave his life so the barbarians wouldn’t get through the gates of our democracies, of our Judeo-Christian Western values,” he said.

Leiter will have to give up his U.S. citizenship to serve as an Israeli ambassador.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice