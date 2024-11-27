Rob Bresnahan, who unseated Matt Cartwright, says U.S. should ‘trust the IDF’

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Trump’s new AG nominee Pam Bondi called for crackdowns on ...pro-Hamas protesters

ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block N...etanyahu travel

ICC arrest warrants ‘a modern Dreyfus trial’ – Net...anyahu

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Documents found in Gaza detail Iranian sponsorship ahead of ...Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack

Twitch updates terms of service to ban use of Zionist as a s...lur

Gottheimer pledges to crack down on antisemitism in gubernat...orial campaign announcement 

Phillips, responding to AOC, describes anti-Israel movement ...as antisemitic

Gabbard draws deference from several GOP hawks despite antiw...ar record

Elon Musk meeting with Iranian ambassador alarms national se...curity experts

What to watch for in a second Trump administration

Hezbollah may be more motivated to strike Jewish targets in ...Latin America, experts warn

Trump picks Matt Gaetz, with checkered record on antisemitis...m, for Attorney General

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intel...ligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Quick Hits

meet the freshman

Rob Bresnahan, who unseated Matt Cartwright, says U.S. should ‘trust the IDF’

Bresnahan also said he doesn’t think a two-state solution is still viable, a year into the war in Gaza

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rob Bresnahan, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, takes the stage during a Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump campaign rally at Riverfront Sports on October 09, 2024 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

By
Marc Rod
November 27, 2024

Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan (R-PA) has roots that run deep in northeastern Pennsylvania. He was born and raised in the 8th Congressional District, a blue-collar, purplish area that stretches from Scranton to Wilkes-Barre to Hazleton. He attended the Methodist Wyoming Seminary in Kingston and the University of Scranton and soon after took over his grandfather’s construction company based in Exeter, also in the district.

But as the 34-year-old freshman lawmaker — who unseated Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) in the Nov. 5 election — was en route to the congressional new member orientation last week, Bresnahan turned his gaze to matters far removed from northeastern Pennsylvania, including thorny conflicts abroad where his vote could be crucial in the thin Republican majority in the House.

Cartwright was outspoken during his time in Congress in support of Israel and against antisemitism. Bresnahan indicated in an interview with Jewish Insider that he’ll be a reliable friend of the Jewish state on the Hill.

“We have to trust the IDF, and we need to provide them the resources that they need to eradicate Hamas,” Bresnahan said. “Those [hostages] need to be returned and Israel needs to be able to have the resources to defend themselves. They are our only ally in the Middle East and we need to be there for them.”

He said that the U.S. should defer to Israel on what it needs and what strategies are best, rather than trying to dictate policy. He also expressed support for the Abraham Accords.

Bresnahan argued that, after the past year of war, he does not feel that a two-state solution is still a viable option, and criticized the Biden administration’s posture toward the Israeli government, arguing again that the U.S. should defer to Israel about its own best interests.

Bresnahan added that the U.S. needs to “put Iran in a box,” which “can’t just come from one avenue.” He called for measures to cut off Iran’s oil revenues, including increasing domestic oil production.

He said he couldn’t weigh in on the prospect of U.S. strikes against Iran without having access to classified information, but said that as a general principle, “we have to defend Israel and we have to defend the United States from these evil axes of terror.”

Bresnahan added that he doesn’t support war or invasions, and is “a big believer in peace through strength” and providing the military “the resources they need to be able to defend America and our allies.”

In his district, Bresnahan said that he has close friends who are Jewish and pledged that he would “proudly stand with them” against antisemitism, as well as listen to the Jewish community and “advocat[e] for them where they need me the most — that’s where I can promise I’ll be.”

Bresnahan did not say definitively whether he would have voted in favor of the supplemental aid packages for Ukraine or Taiwan.

“Ukraine, I want accountability on. There’s been a lot of dollars sent over there. I’m all for providing and selling them the weapons systems,” Bresnahan said. “But there’s a lot of Americans that are struggling every day to make ends meet.”

Bresnahan said he ran for Congress because of his dedication to the country and his district.

“I love northeastern Pennsylvania, and I love the people. I was born in my district, I was raised there, I went to the University of Scranton, I reinvested, I created jobs, and I’m going to die and get buried in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Bresnahan said. “And honestly, I felt that I can do a better job of representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.”

He said he plans to focus heavily on transportation and infrastructure issues, bringing his background as an electrical contractor and real estate developer to the district.

Bresnahan said he thinks he beat Cartwright because he focused on core issues like affordability, border security and public safety — issues that helped propel successful GOP candidates across the country, and on which polls have suggested voters doubted Democrats this election cycle.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice