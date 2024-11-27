meet the freshman

Rob Bresnahan, who unseated Matt Cartwright, says U.S. should ‘trust the IDF’

Bresnahan also said he doesn’t think a two-state solution is still viable, a year into the war in Gaza

Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan (R-PA) has roots that run deep in northeastern Pennsylvania. He was born and raised in the 8th Congressional District, a blue-collar, purplish area that stretches from Scranton to Wilkes-Barre to Hazleton. He attended the Methodist Wyoming Seminary in Kingston and the University of Scranton and soon after took over his grandfather’s construction company based in Exeter, also in the district.

But as the 34-year-old freshman lawmaker — who unseated Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) in the Nov. 5 election — was en route to the congressional new member orientation last week, Bresnahan turned his gaze to matters far removed from northeastern Pennsylvania, including thorny conflicts abroad where his vote could be crucial in the thin Republican majority in the House.

Cartwright was outspoken during his time in Congress in support of Israel and against antisemitism. Bresnahan indicated in an interview with Jewish Insider that he’ll be a reliable friend of the Jewish state on the Hill.

“We have to trust the IDF, and we need to provide them the resources that they need to eradicate Hamas,” Bresnahan said. “Those [hostages] need to be returned and Israel needs to be able to have the resources to defend themselves. They are our only ally in the Middle East and we need to be there for them.”

He said that the U.S. should defer to Israel on what it needs and what strategies are best, rather than trying to dictate policy. He also expressed support for the Abraham Accords.

Bresnahan argued that, after the past year of war, he does not feel that a two-state solution is still a viable option, and criticized the Biden administration’s posture toward the Israeli government, arguing again that the U.S. should defer to Israel about its own best interests.

Bresnahan added that the U.S. needs to “put Iran in a box,” which “can’t just come from one avenue.” He called for measures to cut off Iran’s oil revenues, including increasing domestic oil production.

He said he couldn’t weigh in on the prospect of U.S. strikes against Iran without having access to classified information, but said that as a general principle, “we have to defend Israel and we have to defend the United States from these evil axes of terror.”

Bresnahan added that he doesn’t support war or invasions, and is “a big believer in peace through strength” and providing the military “the resources they need to be able to defend America and our allies.”

In his district, Bresnahan said that he has close friends who are Jewish and pledged that he would “proudly stand with them” against antisemitism, as well as listen to the Jewish community and “advocat[e] for them where they need me the most — that’s where I can promise I’ll be.”

Bresnahan did not say definitively whether he would have voted in favor of the supplemental aid packages for Ukraine or Taiwan.

“Ukraine, I want accountability on. There’s been a lot of dollars sent over there. I’m all for providing and selling them the weapons systems,” Bresnahan said. “But there’s a lot of Americans that are struggling every day to make ends meet.”

Bresnahan said he ran for Congress because of his dedication to the country and his district.

“I love northeastern Pennsylvania, and I love the people. I was born in my district, I was raised there, I went to the University of Scranton, I reinvested, I created jobs, and I’m going to die and get buried in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Bresnahan said. “And honestly, I felt that I can do a better job of representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.”

He said he plans to focus heavily on transportation and infrastructure issues, bringing his background as an electrical contractor and real estate developer to the district.

Bresnahan said he thinks he beat Cartwright because he focused on core issues like affordability, border security and public safety — issues that helped propel successful GOP candidates across the country, and on which polls have suggested voters doubted Democrats this election cycle.