Scoop

Graham to EU: Don’t enforce ICC’s ‘rogue prosecution’ against Israeli leaders

The senator says he has the votes to sanction the ICC and those who assist with prosecution efforts ‘in the next Congress’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is drafting a letter to the European Union warning the body and leaders of its member states against following EU guidance to enforce the orders of the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he told Jewish Insider.

Graham, who has been pushing for sanctions since ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan first asked a judge to issue the warrants in the spring, said he spoke to President Joe Biden on Thursday morning about the situation and told him that “this is your moment, and I hope you’ll rise to the occasion.”

“The EU just issued a statement saying their member states were obligated to enforce the court. I’m going to send out a statement that I’m obligated to sanction any organization or country that aids and abets this effort, which I think is a rogue prosecution,” Graham told JI. “If you help them, you’re on the wrong side of us.”

In response, Graham said he is “going to send a letter to the EU saying that, ‘We think this is outside their jurisdiction, it’s rogue, it’s reckless. Anybody who aids and abets this reckless effort will be on the wrong side of the United States.’”

The South Carolina senator said that he has the votes to pass legislation sanctioning the ICC next year, when Republicans will take control of the House, Senate and the White House. “I am confident I have the votes to deliver on that in the next Congress,” he said.

The House passed a sanctions bill in bipartisan fashion in June. The Senate has been deadlocked amid opposition from the White House, though pro-Israel Democrats maintain that they continue to engage in bipartisan negotiations. House Republicans have said they will pass the legislation again in the next Congress if they cannot reach a deal to get the bill passed in the lame-duck session.

Graham said in a separate statement on Thursday that, “I cannot emphasize enough my strong objection to what the ICC has done to the State of Israel. The ICC is a rogue and politically motivated organization that is trampling on the very concept of the rule of law. I made it abundantly clear that I believe this entire process is an abuse of the Rome Statute.”

“I am confident that President Trump understands that the Court’s actions against Israel sets the foundation for the ICC to come after the United States one day. We must respond forcefully to the Court for our own good,” he added. “Any nation or organization that aids or abets this outrage should expect to meet firm resistance from the United States, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his team, and my colleagues in Congress to come up with a powerful response.”