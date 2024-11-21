Graham to EU: Don’t enforce ICC’s ‘rogue prosecution’ against Israeli leaders

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block N...etanyahu travel

ICC arrest warrants ‘a modern Dreyfus trial’ – Net...anyahu

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Documents found in Gaza detail Iranian sponsorship ahead of ...Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack

Twitch updates terms of service to ban use of Zionist as a s...lur

Gottheimer pledges to crack down on antisemitism in gubernat...orial campaign announcement 

Phillips, responding to AOC, describes anti-Israel movement ...as antisemitic

Gabbard draws deference from several GOP hawks despite antiw...ar record

Elon Musk meeting with Iranian ambassador alarms national se...curity experts

What to watch for in a second Trump administration

Hezbollah may be more motivated to strike Jewish targets in ...Latin America, experts warn

Trump picks Matt Gaetz, with checkered record on antisemitis...m, for Attorney General

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intel...ligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Quick Hits

Scoop

Graham to EU: Don’t enforce ICC’s ‘rogue prosecution’ against Israeli leaders

The senator says he has the votes to sanction the ICC and those who assist with prosecution efforts ‘in the next Congress’

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Graham urged the Biden administration to name former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar.

By
Emily Jacobs
November 21, 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is drafting a letter to the European Union warning the body and leaders of its member states against following EU guidance to enforce the orders of the International Criminal Court to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he told Jewish Insider.

Graham, who has been pushing for sanctions since ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan first asked a judge to issue the warrants in the spring, said he spoke to President Joe Biden on Thursday morning about the situation and told him that “this is your moment, and I hope you’ll rise to the occasion.”

“The EU just issued a statement saying their member states were obligated to enforce the court. I’m going to send out a statement that I’m obligated to sanction any organization or country that aids and abets this effort, which I think is a rogue prosecution,” Graham told JI. “If you help them, you’re on the wrong side of us.”

In response, Graham said he is “going to send a letter to the EU saying that, ‘We think this is outside their jurisdiction, it’s rogue, it’s reckless. Anybody who aids and abets this reckless effort will be on the wrong side of the United States.’”

The South Carolina senator said that he has the votes to pass legislation sanctioning the ICC next year, when Republicans will take control of the House, Senate and the White House. “I am confident I have the votes to deliver on that in the next Congress,” he said. 

The House passed a sanctions bill in bipartisan fashion in June. The Senate has been deadlocked amid opposition from the White House, though pro-Israel Democrats maintain that they continue to engage in bipartisan negotiations. House Republicans have said they will pass the legislation again in the next Congress if they cannot reach a deal to get the bill passed in the lame-duck session. 

Graham said in a separate statement on Thursday that, “I cannot emphasize enough my strong objection to what the ICC has done to the State of Israel. The ICC is a rogue and politically motivated organization that is trampling on the very concept of the rule of law. I made it abundantly clear that I believe this entire process is an abuse of the Rome Statute.”

“I am confident that President Trump understands that the Court’s actions against Israel sets the foundation for the ICC to come after the United States one day. We must respond forcefully to the Court for our own good,” he added. “Any nation or organization that aids or abets this outrage should expect to meet firm resistance from the United States, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his team, and my colleagues in Congress to come up with a powerful response.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice