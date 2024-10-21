California GOP candidate Scott Baugh campaigned with antisemitic local official

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

huntington beach headache

California GOP candidate Scott Baugh campaigned with antisemitic local official

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark made antisemitic comments, had a Youtube playlist titled ‘Holocaust hoax?’ and has been affiliated with a range of far-right extremists

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Scott Baugh, candidate for Californias 47th Congressional District, speaks while joining Republican National Committee, the California Republican Party and top Orange County Republican Candidates during a rally ahead of the November elections in Newport Beach Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

By
Marc Rod
October 21, 2024

Scott Baugh, the Republican nominee running in California’s Orange County-based 47th Congressional District, campaigned with and touts an endorsement from a local official with a history of antisemitism and affiliations with a series of well-known far-right extremists.

Baugh, the minority leader in the California Assembly, is running against Dave Min to replace Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA). 

Over the course of his two campaigns, Baugh accepted an endorsement from and has campaigned on at least four occasions with Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark. The endorsement is featured on Baugh’s campaign website.

Baugh was photographed with Van Der Mark at an Aug. 15 campaign event, appeared onstage with her at an October 2022 event and was listed on event invitations — promoted by Baugh’s campaign — for events featuring both of them in July and September 2022.

The OC Weekly reported in 2018 that Van Der Mark, then an appointed city finance commissioner, had joined with a group of well-known neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other far right activists to interrupt an anti-racism workshop, posting videos from that workshop on her YouTube channel.

In since-deleted comments below that video, Van Der Mark stated, “This meeting was being ran by the elderly Jewish people who were in there” and “The colored people were there doing what the elderly Jewish people instructed them to do,” the OC Weekly reported. She denied, at the time, any antisemitic or racist intent.

Van Der Mark’s now-deleted YouTube channel also featured a playlist entitled “Holocaust hoax?” that included a series of antisemitic videos, at least one of which contained Holocaust revisionism, according to the OC Weekly.

Local Jewish leaders and the Anti-Defamation League condemned Van Der Mark at the time and said she should be investigated and removed from her finance commission seat. She was removed from two school district committees, but not from the city commission spot.

Van Der Mark was also a member of a Facebook group for the Three Percenters militia group, made Islamophobic comments on social media and has been photographed with and praised leaders of the Proud Boys militia and various neo-Nazi figures, including several imprisoned over their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Van Der Mark also reportedly defended a book burning event being held by neo-Nazis in the area.

As a city council member, she voted with a majority of members to dissolve the city’s human relations committee and remove anti-hate crimes language from the city’s human dignity policy.

Baugh’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The Cook Political Report rates the race between Baugh and Min as “lean Democrat.” Min faced an avalanche of attack ads during the primary from pro-Israel groups — including AIPAC’s United Democracy super PAC and Democratic Majority for Israel — but has since been endorsed in the general election by DMFI.

A source familiar with the situation said DMFI had initial concerns about Min’s position paper on Israel and that communication with his campaign broke down in the run-up to the primary. DMFI endorsed Democratic candidate Joanna Weiss and spent more than $100,000 in the race.

But the two sides re-connected after Min won the primary and discussed areas of ambiguity in his position paper after the primary, the source said, adding that DMFI has no remaining concerns about Min and sees him as a reliable supporter of Israel.

The Republican Jewish Coalition endorsed Baugh on Tuesday, and did not respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice