New Square set to endorse Rep. Mike Lawler

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctionin...g the ICC

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Quick Hits

Seal of Approval

New Square set to endorse Rep. Mike Lawler

Vulnerable GOP freshman to get boost from a key voting bloc in Hudson Valley district

Courtesy House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA)

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), center, met in June with Hasidic leaders in New Square and Monsey, N.Y., alongside local GOP Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), right. The group toured a synagogue under construction in New Square and participated in a roundtable discussion in Monsey.

By
Matthew Kassel
October 31, 2024

A politically powerful Hasidic voting bloc in New York’s Hudson Valley is set to endorse Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), according to two people familiar with the matter, lending a last-minute boost to his campaign in the final stretch of a closely contested race.

The Hasidic village of New Square, home to some 3,000 votes that typically back candidates as a bloc, will throw its support behind Lawler, a vulnerable freshman Republican who is seeking a second term in his race against former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), sources informed of the matter confirmed to Jewish Insider on Thursday.

Lawler paid a visit to New Square on Thursday alongside House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — where they met with Rabbi David Twersky, known as the Skverer rebbe, and other Jewish leaders, in an effort to lock up an endorsement that had been elusive last election cycle.

Even as he won strong backing from Orthodox communities during his first House race in 2022, Lawler lost the New Square endorsement to former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), thanks in large part to private lobbying from former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden.

In 2020, Jones, who is now seeking to reclaim his old House seat after running in a separate district in New York City last cycle, had notched backing from New Square, which has been seen as one of the only major Hasidic enclaves that could go either way in the election.

Earlier this week, the two top Democrats in Congress — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — also accompanied Jones to a sit-down with Twersky, in an 11-th hour overture to a key constituency that could help swing the race. 

But local political insiders had expected that Lawler — whose district is one of the most heavily Jewish in the country — would win the village’s support as he seeks a second term, owing to his advantage as an incumbent, widely praised constituent services and ongoing efforts to court community leadership.

A spokesperson for Lawler’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday, nor did a political adviser to Twersky.

The race is among a half-dozen competitive House matchups in New York that could tip the balance of power in Congress.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice