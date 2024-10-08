fbpx
Harris names Iran as greatest adversary to U.S.

‘Iran has American blood on its hands,’ the vice president told ‘60 Minutes’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Gabby Deutch
October 8, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris described Iran as America’s greatest adversary, calling it an “obvious” choice in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

“I think there’s an obvious one in mind, which is Iran. Iran has American blood on its hands,” Harris said. “This attack on Israel, 200 ballistic missiles. What we need to do to ensure that Iran never achieves the ability to be a nuclear power — that is one of my highest priorities, and that must be.”

Harris declined to discuss how she’d treat Iran as president, and said she was “not going to talk about hypotheticals at this moment” when asked if she would attack Iran if she had proof they were building a nuclear weapon. 

The Iran question was released online after being cut from the full interview. In the full “60 Minutes” segment, Harris spoke proudly about U.S security assistance helping Israel respond to last week’s ballistic missile attack from Iran.

“The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel,” she said. “When we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah presents, Iran, I think that it is without any question our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks.”

