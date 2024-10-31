fbpx
Quick Hits

STEPPING DOWN

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to antisemitic social media posts

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had called for his resignation on Thursday afternoon

Screenshot

Rev. Mitchell Johnson

By
Gabby Deutch
October 31, 2024

Rev. Mitchell Johnson, the newly appointed Chicago Board of Education president under fire for antisemitic, misogynistic and conspiratorial social media posts, has resigned from the position, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Thursday. 

His decision to leave the post came at the request of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who said in a statement that Rev. Johnson’s posts “were not only hurtful but deeply disturbing. I want to be clear: antisemitic, misogynistic, and conspiratorial statements are unacceptable.”

“My administration is committed to upholding the mission of transforming our public education system,” said Mayor Johnson. “It has become clear that his continued participation in the BOE would hinder the important work we need to accomplish for our schools.” 

Rev. Johnson’s appointment came after the Board of Education’s entire previous membership stepped down at the start of the month to protest policies proposed by Mayor Johnson. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also called for Rev. Johnson’s resignation on Thursday afternoon, saying Rev. Johnson’s inflammatory posts disqualify him from educational leadership.

A day earlier, Mayor Johnson had defended Rev. Johnson (no relation), saying Rev. Johnson “has expressed sorrow and is seeking atonement.” A spokesperson for Mayor Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The resignation comes two days after Jewish Insider revealed Rev. Johnson’s history of antisemitic posts on Facebook, including saying that his “Jewish colleagues appear drunk with the Israeli power and will live to see their payment.” On Thursday, NBC5 Chicago reported on other posts that delved into misogyny and conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Rev. Johnson was just sworn into the position one week ago. He did not respond to requests for comment. 

The Anti-Defamation League praised the decision, telling JI that Rev. Johnson’s resignation “is the right thing for the future of Chicago children and schools.” 

“Yet we remain deeply distressed how Mayor Johnson appointed someone with a public record of conspiracies, misogyny and antisemitism to this essential role in the first place, and why the mayor protected him until the very end,” said David Goldenberg, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest office.


The Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, the main Jewish umbrella organization in the region, praised the move. “The right thing happened in our city today,” JUF wrote in an Instagram post. “An antisemitic, misogynistic, conspiracy-theorist will NOT head the Board of Education for Chicago Public Schools.”

This story was updated at 3:40 P.M. ET to include statements by Mayor Johnson and the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago

