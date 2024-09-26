U.S., allies push 21-day cease-fire proposal for Israel-Lebanon border

A Biden administration official said Israel and Lebanon have been part of conversations about the deal but they haven’t yet accepted it

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced an effort to negotiate a 21-day cease-fire on the Israel-Lebanon border, in the hopes that a short-term agreement will allow time for the parties to reach a long-term deal to end the fighting on Israel’s northern border and allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home.

“The exchange of fire since Oct. 7th, and in particular over the past two weeks, threatens a much broader conflict, and harm to civilians,” President Joe Biden and French President EmmanueL Macron said in a statement on Wednesday night. “We therefore have worked together in recent days on a joint call for a temporary ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and avoid further escalations across the border.”

Neither Israel nor Lebanon has yet agreed to the agreement, but both parties have been part of U.S.-led conversations on the potential deal, a senior Biden administration official said. The official added that they trust Hezbollah would abide by its terms, even though the signatory would be the Lebanese government rather than the Iran-backed militia that has been targeting Israel.

“We have had this conversation with the parties, and felt this was the right moment to answer the call based on our discussion. They are familiar with the text, and again, we’ll let them speak for their actions of accepting the deal in the coming hours,” the official said. “This has been an all-out effort by the administration to reach this moment we have. We’re grateful to both the Israelis and the Lebanese government in working tirelessly to get to this moment.”

Hezbollah has been intermittently firing missiles at Israel since Oct. 8, a day after the Hamas terror attacks killed more than 1,200 people in Israel. Since then, the White House has sought an elusive diplomatic agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in recent days has added an urgency to the Biden administration’s push for a negotiated resolution.

The announcement of the cease-fire push was endorsed by the governments of the U.S., Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since Oct. 8th, 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon,” the nations said in a joint statement.

The Biden administration official stressed that a short-term cease-fire cannot be the final agreement to this conflict because it doesn’t address Israel’s long-term security needs.

“It was always going to have to be more than just a cease-fire because it would be unacceptable for Israeli residents to return to their homes in the north if there weren’t security arrangements on the Lebanese side that prevented Hezbollah from sitting on the border, and ensuring that they were secure from an Oct. 7-like attack in the future,” the senior official said.

More than 60,000 Israelis have evacuated their homes close to the border with Lebanon. Last week, Israel’s war cabinet announced that returning them to their homes is now a top priority for the Israeli military.