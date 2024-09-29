Jared Kushner calls Nasrallah death ‘the most important day in the Middle East’ since the Abraham Accords

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, cheered Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah and other top Hezbollah leaders — and argued Israel must be allowed to finish defeating the Iranian proxy.

Kushner, who called Nasrallah’s death “the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough,” criticized calls from the Biden administration — which supported Israel’s right to defend itself from Hezbollah in a statement — for emphasizing a cease-fire and calls for deescalation.

“Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the north is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance,” Kushner said in a rare statement on X.

“The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight.”

Kushner added that Iran was immeasurably weakened by the takeout of Hezbollah leadership and no longer has an intact proxy that poses a serious threat to Israel.

“Iran is now fully exposed. The reason why their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed, despite weak air defense systems, is because Hezbollah has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel. Iran spent the last forty years building this capability as its deterrent,” Kushner wrote.

“President Trump would often say, ‘Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation.’ The Islamic Republic’s regime is much tougher when risking Hamas, Hezbollah, Syrian and Houthi lives than when risking their own. Their foolish efforts to assassinate President Trump and hack his campaign reek of desperation and are hardening a large coalition against them.”



He added: “With Hezbollah and Iran reeling, failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible.”