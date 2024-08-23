Emhoff speaks out against antisemitic campus harassment in JDCA speech

The second gentleman pledged that fighting antisemitism will continue to be part of his portfolio if VP Harris is elected president

CHICAGO — In a prime-time address on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff introduced himself to Americans. On Thursday, when he walked into a convening of Jewish Democrats, no introductions were needed.

“I think I know most of you,” Emhoff said with a laugh as he took the stage at a Jewish Democratic Council of America event focused on antisemitism. He has been a familiar face for Jewish Americans over the last several years, stepping into a role as a prominent voice against antisemitism soon after his wife, Kamala Harris, was elected vice president in 2020.

In recent months, as Harris has worked to fine-tune her own public image, Emhoff has developed his voice as a public speaker and an advocate for his wife, and for the American Jewish community. Where Emhoff strenuously avoided sensitive topics like Israel and Zionism-tinted antisemitism on college campuses, now he speaks more fluently about both. The Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks may be a factor in that.

“We had our plan. May of 2023,” Emhoff said, referring to the Biden administration’s national strategy to counter antisemitism. “Fast forward to October 7, that horrific, horrible day which we are all still living with. The hostages must come home. It must come to an end. But then after that day, we knew we had to do more.”

In polished remarks delivered without a teleprompter or printed documents, Emhoff outlined his conversations with Harris and President Joe Biden after Oct. 7. He described travel to Paris and to U.S. college campuses to raise awareness about antisemitism.

“Even though we are working hard to elect Kamala as the next president, even now we’re working on getting ready for school coming back,” Emhoff said.

“We are still working to make sure that when the students come back, they’re going to be safe, they’re going to be able to go to class, they’re not going to be harassed, not going to be harassed inside the classroom, and that, yes, if there’s protests, that protests are fine,” said Emhoff. “But when they cross the line — when they cross the line into violence and to preventing kids who just want to go to school, who have nothing to do with the policies in Israel … they need to be able to go to class. They need to be safe. We’re going to make sure that happens.”

He pledged that his work on the issue will continue if Harris wins in November: “I can tell you, when Kamala Harris is president and I’m first gentleman, we’re going to make sure of that.”

A merch table offered attendees posters that said “Doug for First Mensch” and “Proud Jewish Democrat,” as well as pins reading “Harris-Walz 2024” in Hebrew and a “Jewish Americans for Kamala” sticker.

Emhoff reflected that Thursday, the day of this meeting and the day Harris will deliver her presidential nomination acceptance speech, is their 10th wedding anniversary. All of his advocacy against antisemitism, he said, happens with Harris’ support.

“Kamala knew who I was. I just want to be clear. It’s not like when I met her, it’s like, ‘Oh, what’s a Jew? Who are you again?” Emhoff said.

“I’m going to continue to talk about my lived experience as a Jewish person. It may not be the same as yours, but it’s mine, and it doesn’t make me any less or more Jewish than anyone else,” Emhoff added.

“But again, I’m going to be open, I’m going to be prideful, I’m going to be joyful, and I’m going to do it without fear, and I’m going to do it with the support of somebody I married 10 years ago today. I’m going to do it with the support of somebody who loves me and everything about me, including the fact that I’m Jewish.”