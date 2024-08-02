Daily Kickoff
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview Tuesday’s primary in Missouri between Wesley Bell and Rep. Cori Bush, interview University of Southern California football players who recently traveled to Auschwitz with the Shoah Foundation and report on Harvard’s drafting of new regulations intending to clamp down on student demonstrations in the fall. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Dan Goldman, Evan Gershkovich and David Rubenstein.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping an eye on the fallout from the operations earlier this week that killed senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said at Shukr’s funeral yesterday that the conflict with Israel has “entered a new phase.” Haniyeh was buried today in Qatar.
- In Washington, the Biden administration authorized new military deployments to assist Israel in the event of reprisal strikes from Iran or its proxies, which the U.S. believes is an increasingly likely scenario.
- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was, along with Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, freed more than a year after being detained by Russia; the swap of 26 people — 16 from Russia and Belarus and 10 from the U.S. and its allies — included Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who had been held in Germany.
- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running rate in the coming days. More below on the challenges — and opportunities — ahead for the likely Democratic presidential nominee.
- U.K. Defense Minister John Healey arrived in Israel today for meetings with top officials. Healey’s trip comes on the heels of a visit to Israel by U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy last week. Both Lammy and Healey were in Qatar earlier this week in an effort to calm regional tensions and reach a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
- In Paris, Israel will compete today in the equestrian jumping final.
What You Should Know
So much has changed in the U.S. presidential campaign over the last month, when President Joe Biden’s debate debacle shook up the contest in unimaginable ways — leading to a series of events that has, improbably, given Vice President Kamala Harris a fighting chance to win the presidency, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
The messy intraparty feuding over Biden’s future quickly evolved into a seamless handoff of the nomination to Harris — a move that has excited much of the Democratic Party’s moribund base without alienating the more moderate voters that had long been skeptical about the vice president. Since emerging as the expected nominee, she’s emerged as a crisp campaigner in her own right, drawing large crowds to rallies and delivering a forward-looking message, while attacking the Trump-Vance ticket as “weird” and out of touch.
Harris has clearly benefited from avoiding a primary that would have pushed her further to the left — an ideological space she’s aligned herself with for much of her career. She’s no longer in favor of banning fracking or abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency — positions she embraced in her 2020 presidential campaign — as she pitches a “fight for freedom” on the campaign trail. She’s now embracing her prosecutorial background, even as she ran away from her record as district attorney in her last race.
The honeymoon won’t last indefinitely. Harris will need to sit down for interviews where she’ll be pressed on her flip-flopping on core issues. She’ll have to decide how closely to embrace the Biden administration’s record at a time when many Americans view the country heading in the wrong direction. She’s already facing tough attacks on the airwaves from the Trump campaign over her handling of immigration policy during the Biden administration.
But she’ll also have two more big opportunities to bolster her political standing on her own terms — with the selection of a running mate and working to ensure a successful and united Democratic convention in Chicago later this month.
Harris’ running mate pick will go a long way in telegraphing how serious she is about campaigning towards the center. At a time when the party’s far-left forces are mobilizing against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over his support for Israel and outspoken record against antisemitism, Harris would send a powerful signal she’s not beholden to the extremes by picking the popular Pennsylvania governor. Just as important: His strong public communication skills and popularity in a critical swing state that will likely end up deciding the winner of the presidential race.
Shapiro,who canceled a series of fundraisers in the Hamptons this weekend, currently looks like a finalist for the job, competing against a few other moderate-minded Democrats, such as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.
The other opportunity — and risk — will come at the Democratic National Convention, typically a choreographed opportunity for the nominee to bask in a four-day lovefest amid partisans. But given the ideological divisions within the party — especially over Israel — the risk that left-wing activists could hijack the proceedings is real. If radical, anti-Israel forces within the party disrupt the convention, it would jeopardize the political gains Democrats have made over the past week. But if the party displays unity and appeals to mainstream Americans, it would give the party an unmistakable bounce.
Both national and statewide polling shows the presidential race as a dead heat, with Harris parlaying newfound gains with younger, non-white voters into a near-tie with Trump. The Trump campaign has struggled to land a consistent message against the vice president, acting a bit rattled as it adjusts to the new campaign realities.
But at the same time, the Trump campaign maintains some fundamental advantages. Americans are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, believe Democrats have lurched too far to the left, and Harris will still face challenges winning over the older, more moderate voters that make up a critical mass in the must-win Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
If Harris can pull off an unlikely moderate makeover — perhaps with the help of Shapiro on the ticket — it would be quite the political feat. But given that Trump is lately doing everything he can to cede ground with persuadable voters, that political opening is there for the vice president’s taking.
missouri momentum
Signs point to a second Squad defeat in next Tuesday’s Missouri primary
Wesley Bell’s campaign is projecting confidence he will pull off an upset over Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) in next Tuesday’s closely watched primary in St. Louis, amid growing signs he is well-positioned to become the second candidate to unseat a Squad incumbent this election cycle. With just a few days remaining until the primary concludes in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, Bell, the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County, has been gaining momentum against Bush, a two-term lawmaker who herself rose to office in 2021 after beating an incumbent, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
It ain’t over till it’s over: “We’re pleased by the direction it’s going in,” said Mark Mellman, the chairman of DMFI PAC, which is among several pro-Israel groups backing the Bell campaign as Bush has grown increasingly hostile to Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attacks. “On the other hand,” he told JI on Thursday, adding a caveat, “it’s far from over.”
Bonus: Politico spotlights the race between Bell and Bush, noting that “Bush had made herself vulnerable to a primary challenge with her personal controversies, and Bell is betting that the Democratic primary electorate in this deep-blue seat is willing to vote for less antagonistic representation in Congress.”
exclusive
Jewish Democrats call for hearing on terrorism sanctions violations, antisemitism on X
A group of 17 Jewish House Democrats requested on Friday that House Republicans “take immediate action to address the unacceptable and dangerous rise in antisemitism on the social media platform X,” formerly Twitter, and accused the company of violating U.S. sanctions law, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
About the letter: The letter, led by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) asks Johnson to instruct Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) to call X owner Elon Musk and other officials for a hearing on antisemitism on X and the company’s potential violations of U.S. terrorism sanctions.
crimson concerns
Harvard administrations drafts regulations to limit disruptive protests on campus
Following months in which anti-Israel protests overwhelmed Harvard University’s campus, the school’s administration has drafted a new set of rules that would prohibit daytime and overnight camping, excessive noise, unapproved signage and chalk or paint displays on campus property, the elite college announced earlier this week in a draft document first obtained by the Harvard Crimson. The six-page document, which was approved by Harvard’s Office of General Counsel and the Working Group on Campus Space, comes months after illegal anti-Israel student encampments overtook the campus for several weeks in the spring. Most of the policies outlined in the new document draw on existing Harvard policies that went largely unenforced last semester, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
Nothing new: “Not only were most of these new policies not actually new, but have been repeatedly violated by students in an effort to harass Jews,” Shabbos Kestenbaum, a recent Harvard graduate who is suing the university over its handling of campus antisemitism, told JI. “These rules mean little when there is neither enforcement nor discipline for those breaking them,” said Kestenbaum, who spoke last month at the Republican National Convention about his experience with antisemitism on Harvard’s campus.
calling on columbia
Foxx threatens to subpoena Columbia University in antisemitism investigation
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, threatened to subpoena Columbia University on Thursday, accusing the school of failing to provide documents the committee requested as part of its antisemitism investigation, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Setting a deadline: Foxx gave Columbia until noon on Aug. 8, a week from yesterday, to respond to the committee’s requests before she considers a subpoena. She accused the school of ducking requests and warnings from the committee for months, and providing incomplete and inadequate responses.
campus concerns
Senate Appropriations Committee fails to meet administration request on campus antisemitism funding
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Thursday to approve a bill providing a $10 million funding boost in 2025 for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, which is responsible for investigating antisemitism and other discrimination complaints at schools and universities, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. But the proposed allocation comes in $12 million short of the administration’s budget request for the office, and some in the Jewish community are calling it insufficient.
By the numbers: The committee voted to provide $150 million in funding for the office, known as OCR, in 2025. The administration requested $162 million. “At a time when students are facing a wave of antisemitism on college campuses, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights needs significantly more resources to keep Jewish students safe from discrimination,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI.
More funding news: The Senate Appropriations Committee voted Thursday for a bill boosting funding for cooperative U.S.-Israel counter-drone programs, while holding flat funding for a counter-tunnel program, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
student summit
USC athletes get crash course on antisemitism in trip to Poland
Twenty student athletes traveled to Eastern Europe in July as part of the USC Student Leadership Summit, a program, run by the Shoah Foundation, that brings athletes from the sports powerhouse to Washington, D.C., and then Poland to learn about Judaism, antisemitism and the Holocaust, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Reaching for the rising stars: “We were trying to figure out a way that we can reach up-and-coming leaders in society, to teach them more about the relevance of the Holocaust, the history of the Holocaust and how they can identify contemporary forms of antisemitism,” Robert Williams, executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, told JI. “It made sense to go after [and] to work with the athletics department, to see if we could train kids on those sets of issues. USC Athletics was very, very eager to do that.”
Worthy Reads
What Shapiro Brings:New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait argues that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is the best running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris. “The discussion of Shapiro’s merits has centered on his value in his home state, and the research on vice-presidential home state influence is at best inconclusive. But I think the broader value Shapiro would bring would extend beyond one (extremely important) state. He is a very popular and effective messenger who can bolster Harris on her single most important challenge: refuting the claim that she is a left-wing radical. The election is going to come down to a small percentage of voters who don’t like Trump but worry Harris is too far left. Every major decision she makes should be run through the filter of whether it helps her win those crucial voters. Shapiro rates the strongest on those grounds.” [NYMag]
The Deterrence Doctrine: In The Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead looks at the role that Israeli deterrence is playing in the unfolding situation in the Middle East, following the assassinations of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in recent weeks. “In Israel, removing key figures in the Hamas and Hezbollah terror structures is popular. The beleaguered prime minister will likely benefit from an uptick in popularity even as the nation prepares for an escalating war. The moves against Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas will also reassure Israel’s Gulf Arab partners that Israel has the capacity and will to take action in its interest, and to inflict humiliating blows on its foes. However frustrated the Americans are with the attacks, Washington can hardly condemn Israel for eliminating three of the top targets on America’s list of global terrorists. And with Vice President Kamala Harris’s national security adviser under fire for ties to figures accused of cooperating with Iranian influence operations in the U.S., the administration won’t want to advertise a breach with Israel in the runup to the November election.” [WSJ]
Sharansky on Gershkovich: The Free Press’ Bari Weiss reflects on the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and others in a deal with Russia, and reaches out to former refusenik Natan Sharansky for his take. “On one side of the swap: terrorists, killers, and spies, including, most infamously, Vadim Krasikov, a convicted Russian assassin who was serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a Chechen fighter in a Berlin park in 2019. There are eight such villains worthy of a Homeland episode currently en route to Russia. On the other side: journalists, dissidents, and democratic activists. … ‘Many people are bewildered, saying we are releasing murderers and spies and they are being exchanged for innocent or even noble people. And that’s unequal. More than that, the Russians are going to be motivated to kidnap more. It’s all true,’ Sharansky said of today’s deal. ‘On the other hand, I want people to understand whenever you are taking one more democratic dissident out of the claws of this beast it is a big victory. It shows that there is hope and they cannot fully control those who are challenging them. The KGB tells you you won’t get out alive. This is proof that they are wrong, and that the free world is on their side.’” [FreePress]
Word on the Street
President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, where he welcomed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich home, said that the assassination of Hamas leaderIsmail Haniyeh earlier this week was “not helpful” for cease-fire negotiation efforts; Biden added he was “very direct” in telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he spoke on Thursday, that Israel needed to accept a cease-fire agreement with Hamas…
A New York Times report revealed that the explosive device that killed Haniyeh in Tehran had been planted approximately two months ago in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps compound in which it detonated…
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced the UNVEIL Act, which would require the intelligence community to publicly detail information about Iran’s efforts to support Gaza war protests in the U.S., including specific social media handles run by Iran and details about protesters paid by Iran…
Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign announced a haul of more than $310 million in July, the majority of which came in the week after Biden announced he would not seek reelection…
Virginia state Sen. John McGuire was determined the winner of the GOP primary in the state’s 5th Congressional District; McGuire prevailed over Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) by less than 400 votes in a recount…
Jewish Democrats on Capitol Hill denounced the outsized pushback from far-left activists against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, the only Jewish candidate under consideration to be Harris’ running mate, over his views on Israel, which are in line with both the Democratic mainstream and the others being considered…
In The Wall Street Journal, American Jewish Congress President Jack Rosen denounced the “antisemitic smear campaign” being waged against Shapiro…
The Jewish Democratic Council of America announced the endorsements of Reps. Josh Harder (D-CA) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), as well as John “Johnny O” Olszewski in MD-02, Kristen McDonald Rivet in MI-08, John Avlon in NY-01, John Mannion in NY-22 and Eugene Vindman in VA-07…
Financial disclosures filed by New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban revealed that Qatar paid for Caban to travel on two separate occasions to the Gulf nation…
Bloomberg spotlights the challenges facing Crooked Media’s executives as they struggle with staff dissent and ideological differences regarding the Israel-Hamas war in their ranks…
The group of Baltimore Orioles owners, led by David Rubenstein, that collectively held a majority stake in the team bought the remaining stakes, bringing the baseball team under its full ownership…
The Allegheny County, Pa., district attorney determined that the recent incidents of vandalism at two Pittsburgh Jewish institutions were hate crimes…
The head of New York’s Ethical Culture Fieldston School stepped down two years into his tenure; the private school faced turmoil and criticism from parents, students and alumni over its response to the Israel-Hamas war and student behavior…
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee suspended five student groups, including the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, over antisemitic social media posts…
A rector at the U.K.’s St. Andrews University was removed from her role and her status as a trustee but will retain her title after she refused to accept the results of a university inquiry that criticized an incident in which she emailed the entire student body shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, blaming Israel for “genocidal attacks”…
Israeli athletes Inbar Lanir and Peter Paltchik won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in judo at the Olympics; Paltchik’s coach, Oren Smadga, whose son was killed in June fighting in Gaza, traveled to Paris to coach Paltchik to bronze…
The Atlantic interviewed former Israeli hostage Liat Beinin Atzili, a Nir Oz resident whose husband was killed on Oct. 7, about her time in captivity and plans to rebuild the kibbutz…
The New York Times’ Tom Friedman, writing about the potential for the U.S. to be involved in a regional war between Israel and Iran and its proxies, suggests that the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks were “part of a broader Iranian campaign to drive America out of the Middle East and America’s Arab and Israeli allies into a corner — before they could corner Iran”…
A group of more than 200 BBC staffers, contributors and suppliers who are Jewish signed on to a letter to the broadcaster, raising concerns about “systemic problems of antisemitism and bias” at the company…
An Australian government review of the Israeli strike on a humanitarian aid convoy in April that killed seven foreign aid workers found that the IDF did not deliberately target the aid convoy but suffered significant operational failures during the strike…
Wine of the Week
JI wine columnist Yitz Applbaum reviews the Delta Alpha 2017 Cabernet:
The draw of the grandchild is unexplainable. I started my day in Abu Dhabi, had lunch in Tel Aviv and dinner in Dubai. Yet, in between, I ensured I had 90 minutes to visit my grandson and enjoy some wine with him. He is just starting to drink, so I have decided to share the best of the best with him. A recent purchase at Ben Gurion Airport has proven to be one of the best wines I have ever had from Israel.
The Delta Alpha 2017 Cabernet is a brilliant expression of an old-vine cabernet from Upper Galilee. The wine opens with an earthy chalkiness, slightly tart; the mid-palate is one of the greatest mid-palate experiences I have ever had. The mouthfeel is fruit-filled, and the taste is of a fine aged port. The finish has a strong vanilla character from the years this fine wine has spent in new French oak. Enjoy this wine with a veal shank and the bottle should last at least 10 more years.
Pic of the Day
With President Joe Biden in the background, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich hugs his mother, Ella Milman, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after arriving last night on American soil.
Birthdays
