So much has changed in the U.S. presidential campaign over the last month, when President Joe Biden’s debate debacle shook up the contest in unimaginable ways — leading to a series of events that has, improbably, given Vice President Kamala Harris a fighting chance to win the presidency, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

The messy intraparty feuding over Biden’s future quickly evolved into a seamless handoff of the nomination to Harris — a move that has excited much of the Democratic Party’s moribund base without alienating the more moderate voters that had long been skeptical about the vice president. Since emerging as the expected nominee, she’s emerged as a crisp campaigner in her own right, drawing large crowds to rallies and delivering a forward-looking message, while attacking the Trump-Vance ticket as “weird” and out of touch.

Harris has clearly benefited from avoiding a primary that would have pushed her further to the left — an ideological space she’s aligned herself with for much of her career. She’s no longer in favor of banning fracking or abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency — positions she embraced in her 2020 presidential campaign — as she pitches a “fight for freedom” on the campaign trail. She’s now embracing her prosecutorial background, even as she ran away from her record as district attorney in her last race.

The honeymoon won’t last indefinitely. Harris will need to sit down for interviews where she’ll be pressed on her flip-flopping on core issues. She’ll have to decide how closely to embrace the Biden administration’s record at a time when many Americans view the country heading in the wrong direction. She’s already facing tough attacks on the airwaves from the Trump campaign over her handling of immigration policy during the Biden administration.

But she’ll also have two more big opportunities to bolster her political standing on her own terms — with the selection of a running mate and working to ensure a successful and united Democratic convention in Chicago later this month.

Harris’ running mate pick will go a long way in telegraphing how serious she is about campaigning towards the center. At a time when the party’s far-left forces are mobilizing against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over his support for Israel and outspoken record against antisemitism, Harris would send a powerful signal she’s not beholden to the extremes by picking the popular Pennsylvania governor. Just as important: His strong public communication skills and popularity in a critical swing state that will likely end up deciding the winner of the presidential race.

Shapiro,who canceled a series of fundraisers in the Hamptons this weekend, currently looks like a finalist for the job, competing against a few other moderate-minded Democrats, such as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The other opportunity — and risk — will come at the Democratic National Convention, typically a choreographed opportunity for the nominee to bask in a four-day lovefest amid partisans. But given the ideological divisions within the party — especially over Israel — the risk that left-wing activists could hijack the proceedings is real. If radical, anti-Israel forces within the party disrupt the convention, it would jeopardize the political gains Democrats have made over the past week. But if the party displays unity and appeals to mainstream Americans, it would give the party an unmistakable bounce.

Both national and statewide polling shows the presidential race as a dead heat, with Harris parlaying newfound gains with younger, non-white voters into a near-tie with Trump. The Trump campaign has struggled to land a consistent message against the vice president, acting a bit rattled as it adjusts to the new campaign realities.

But at the same time, the Trump campaign maintains some fundamental advantages. Americans are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, believe Democrats have lurched too far to the left, and Harris will still face challenges winning over the older, more moderate voters that make up a critical mass in the must-win Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

If Harris can pull off an unlikely moderate makeover — perhaps with the help of Shapiro on the ticket — it would be quite the political feat. But given that Trump is lately doing everything he can to cede ground with persuadable voters, that political opening is there for the vice president’s taking.