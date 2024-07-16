fbpx
Assist for Bush

Cori Bush received multiple donations from NBA player Kyrie Irving

Irving has a history of antisemitism, for which he was condemned by Jewish groups

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By
Marc Rod
July 16, 2024

Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) election campaign has received multiple large donations from Kyrie Irving, the NBA star who was condemned by Jewish groups over antisemitism, including his promotion of a film which spread Holocaust denial.

Those donations include a $6,600 donation — the maximum allowable under federal law — in November 2023, as well as a $5,511 donation in March 2023, a $2,211 donation in March 2023 and a $1,089 donation in November 2023.

The $2,211 donation and the $1,089 donation were refunded last year, while the $5,511 donation was refunded in April 2024, according to Bush’s latest campaign finance filing. Such refunds are required when donations exceed legal limits.

Based on Federal Election Commission records, Bush is the only candidate to whom Irving — who has no apparent ties to St. Louis — has donated.

Irving apologized for sharing the film but deleted the apology after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, his current team, last year. The Mavericks are owned by Miriam Adelson and her son-in-law Patrick Dumont.

Bush, who has been among the most outspoken opponents of Israel in Congress and faced criticism from local Jewish leaders, is facing a difficult reelection race against Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County prosecutor, who supports Israel and is working to appeal to the Jewish community.

Bush’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

