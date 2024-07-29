Schumer calls for de-escalation as other lawmakers back potential Israeli response to Hezbollah

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘This continued appeasement directly endangers the security of Israel and therefore the safety and prosperity of Americans’

As Israel mulls a possible further response to the Hezbollah rocket attack that killed 12 children on a soccer field in a Druze town in the Golan Heights, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for “moves to de-escalate” the situation, while many other pro-Israel lawmakers expressed support for a potential Israeli military response.

Schumer, appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” called Iran and its surrogates “evil,” adding that Israel “has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas.”

“They sent missiles and they don’t even care who [the target] is. But having said that, I don’t think anyone wants a wider war,” Schumer said. “So I hope there are moves to de-escalate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the U.S. should be striking at Iran’s oil refineries in response to the ongoing Hezbollah and Houthi attacks on Israel.

“Until we put Iran on notice that we’re going to hold you accountable for attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas against Israel, you’re going to get more of the same,” Graham said.

Referencing a classified briefing to Congress last week, Graham said that he’s concerned that Iran could accelerate its efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon before the November election, in addition to a possible second front in the war.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) condemned the administration, accusing it of trying to handcuff Israel’s response.

“Instead of standing with our Israeli allies as they respond to this atrocity, Biden-Harris officials are already making excuses for Hezbollah and Iran,” Cruz said. “This continued appeasement directly endangers the security of Israel and therefore the safety and prosperity of Americans.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference chair, expressed support for a potential Israeli retaliation to the attack.

“Israel has a legal right and moral obligation to protect its civilians from Hezbollah’s attacks,” Stefanik said, adding that she’s called on the administration to “clearly state their support for Israel’s right to defend its borders against Hezbollah.”

She said that the administration needs to “immediately end all holds” on arms for Israel and “put pressure on the United Nations” to enforce the demilitarization of Hezbollah.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said, “Congress stands with Israel as it defends its land and its people.”

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) called for the U.S. to back an Israeli counterattack: “Israel must, with the support of the United States, be given the tools necessary to dismantle and defeat these monsters,” while Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said he “stand[s] unequivocally with Israel as they seek to defend their homeland and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

Several pro-Israel Democrats appeared to remain open to a potential Israeli response to the attack, calling for support for Israel.

“My heart breaks for the innocent young victims who were murdered in this horrific terrorist attack in northern Israel. Hezbollah — a terrorist organization backed by the Iranian regime — must be held responsible for its actions,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told Jewish Insider. “I’ll keep working to ensure the United States provides Israel with all of the support and resources it needs to defend itself and ensure that Hezbollah can no longer terrorize northern Israel.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that “the threats to Israel’s security have grown and the United States must continue to help Israel defend itself,” adding, “every effort must be made to push back against Iran and its terrorist proxies if there is to be a lasting peace in the region.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, “Israel has an unquestionable right to defend itself against the most heavily armed terrorist organization in the world,” while Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said, “We must hold Iran & its proxies accountable for these acts of evil.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said that “no country can allow its citizens to be under this constant barrage,” adding that Israel is “under siege by Iran and its proxies.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that “Iran and its proxies must be held accountable and the U.S. will always stand by Israel.”

“Israel has the right to defend itself. Hezbollah, Iran, and its proxies will not win,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) said.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) called for an international response, saying, “It is long past time for the international community to join together to remove Hezbollah from Israel’s border & restore peace to the people of Lebanon and Israel.”