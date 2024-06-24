Newly promoted White House staffer walks back, deletes anti-Israel tweets

'Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine - no shame and f*** your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine,' Tyler Cherry tweeted in 2014 amid Israel's war with Hamas

Tyler Cherry, a newly promoted White House hire with a history of controversial tweets about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, attempted to walk back some of his past social media posts with a statement on Sunday, though he did not address any specific comments he had previously made.

“Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration’s agenda — and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies,” Cherry, who was recently named associate communications director at the White House after working for several years at the Interior Department, wrote on X on Sunday.

Cherry’s posts on Israel date back to 2014 and 2015, when he was an undergraduate at the University of California Los Angeles. His criticism of American support for Israel stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s stated support for the Jewish state since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the resulting Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

In August 2014, as another war between Israel and Hamas raged in Gaza, Cherry responded to a post from then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power expressing condolences for aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike: “Yet continues to let Israeli forces restock their arsenals with US ammunition and weapons…”

That same day, Cherry responded to a tweet highlighting then-Sen. Barbara Boxer’s (D-CA) support for Israel: “Shameful voidance and disregard for civilian casualties in Palestine from ‘champions’ of Dem ideals.”

Days earlier, Cherry highlighted his support for the Palestinian cause. “Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine – no shame and f*** your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine.”

In 2017, as Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour began to face antisemitism accusations, Cherry blamed the criticism of Sarsour on the political right: “The right can’t STAND to see a fierce Muslim woman at the helm of the resistance and thus have to make s*** up to smear her #IMarchWithLinda.”

Those tweets all appear to have been deleted from Cherry’s profile as of Monday morning.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider about Cherry’s hiring. “We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team,” Andrew Bates, White House senior deputy press secretary, told Fox News in a statement.