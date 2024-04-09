JI Interview Series
Inside the Newsroom: Jason Brodsky
Senior Political Correspondent Lahav Harkov and United Against Nuclear Iran Policy Director Jason Brodsky discuss Iranian influence and proxy warfare around the world, including its efforts to threaten Israel on all of its borders, attacks to U.S. troops in the Middle East and prominent critics of Iran on American soil, the Houthi threat, and more. Plus, the advances in Iran’s nuclear program getting little notice as the world is distracted by Gaza.