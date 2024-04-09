fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

Quick Hits

JI Interview Series

Inside the Newsroom: Jason Brodsky

April 9, 2024

Senior Political Correspondent Lahav Harkov and United Against Nuclear Iran Policy Director Jason Brodsky discuss Iranian influence and proxy warfare around the world, including its efforts to threaten Israel on all of its borders, attacks to U.S. troops in the Middle East and prominent critics of Iran on American soil, the Houthi threat, and more. Plus, the advances in Iran’s nuclear program getting little notice as the world is distracted by Gaza.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content