Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to air first Super Bowl ad

Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism will air its first Super Bowl ad on Sunday, featuring Clarence B. Jones, a prominent lawyer and civil rights activist who helped Martin Luther King Jr. draft his “I Have a Dream” speech, the organization has announced.

“The work Dr. Jones has done over the course of his entire life and career is the embodiment of FCAS’ mission to build bridges and stand up to Jewish hate and all forms of hate,” said Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, in a statement.

The 30-second ad is part of the foundation’s “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign, which seeks to raise awareness around rising antisemitism in the U.S.

“With this ad, we hope to continue to spread Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of unity and equality at a time in which the country needs it most and our goal is to reach a wide audience of people and inspire all Americans to stand up together, arm in arm, and fight this horrific rising hate,” Kraft added.

Jones, for his part, said in a statement that the civil rights movement “would not have occurred without the unwavering and largely unsung efforts of the Jewish people.”

“With hate on the rise, it is as important as ever that all of us stand together and speak out,” he said. “Silence is not an option. I’m glad that I have lived long enough to partner with Robert Kraft and FCAS to continue to spread the message to the widest possible audience — the Super Bowl.”