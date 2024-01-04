Good Thursday morning.

The Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries are less than a month away

The Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries are less than a month away, with the state of play in the presidential nominating fights remarkably stable for months, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Former President Donald Trump is still the dominant front-runner and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is looking like his most credible rival, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in need of a surprisingly strong Iowa performance to salvage his struggling campaign.

Haley, by consolidating the most Trump-skeptical elements of the Republican Party, has an outside but credible chance to survive the first round of early primaries and emerge as the last Trump challenger standing. Her reported $24 million fourth-quarter fundraising haul is a sign that top Republican donors have rallied to her side, even if she’s not making many inroads with MAGA-oriented voters.

Haley’s path to success is difficult but straightforward: Finish second in Iowa, and knock DeSantis out of the race; win or come close to defeating Trump in New Hampshire, building a wave of momentum; and parlaying that into a home-state victory in South Carolina in preparation for Super Tuesday on March 5.

But the reality is that Haley (or any Trump rival) needs a whole lot of help outside their control in order to beat the odds and remain a contender on Super Tuesday. Haley badly needs former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is peeling off anti-Trump voters in the Granite State with an unequivocal anti-MAGA message, to drop out before New Hampshire.

And Trump’s legal troubles would have to become a bigger factor for any challenger to dent his strong standing with Republican voters now. It’s hard to imagine Republican voters would be dissuaded by the charges against the former president at this point, but it’s possible that a critical mass of GOP voters would be concerned that a conviction could make it impossible to serve effectively.

Here’s a quick JI cheat sheet: The results to watch in Iowa are whether Trump can win an outright majority of the vote (he’s polling at exactly 50.0% in the FiveThirtyEight polling aggregator), whether DeSantis can get within 10 points of Trump and whether Haley can top DeSantis and get about one-quarter of the caucus-wide vote. (Haley and her allied super PAC are outspending the competition in the final weeks before the caucuses, showing she’s hoping to close strong.)

In New Hampshire, the biggest question is whether Gov. Chris Sununu’s endorsement of Haley fuels her momentum, or whether her potential path to victory is closed off by Christie. She’ll likely need at least 40% of the vote to have a good chance at victory. This is Trump’s weakest primary state, in part because of the large number of moderates and independents able to vote in the open primary.

And don’t sleep on the unsanctioned Democratic primary in New Hampshire, where President Joe Biden is competing as a write-in candidate against Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and self-help author Marianne Williamson. It would be embarrassing if a sitting president failed to win 60% of his party’s vote, even under the unusual circumstances of the primary.