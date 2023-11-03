Nearly 100 House Dems reiterate support for Israeli defense following House supplemental vote

The letter highlights support for funding for Israel’s missile-defense programs, after most Democrats voted against Republicans’ Israel aid bill

After most House Democrats voted on Thursday against Republicans’ Israel supplemental aid bill, 92 members of their caucus, in a letter on Friday, expressed their support for the administration’s original supplemental request, particularly missile-defense aid to Israel.

The lawmakers’ letter, obtained by Jewish Insider and addressed to the leaders of both chambers of Congress, seems to represent an effort to counterbalance the “no” votes from most House Democrats on the standalone Israel aid bill, which also slashes funding to the Internal Revenue Service. The $14.3 billion aid bill passed on Thursday night, 226-196, mostly along party lines.

While a dozen pro-Israel Democrats supported the Republicans’ bill, House Democratic leadership actively encouraged the caucus to oppose the supplemental. Democrats have anticipated that they’ll face GOP attacks for voting against the bill.

The communique was led by Reps. Andy Kim (D-NJ), Grace Meng (D-NY) and Brad Schneider (D-IL). Some of the 12 who voted for the GOP bill also signed the letter.

The letter highlights the need for prompt assistance to Israel; lawmakers from both parties have argued that the House’s bill is dead on arrival in the Senate and will thereby ultimately slow down the provision of aid to Israel.

“We respectfully request the swift passage of the President’s request for Fiscal Year 2024 emergency supplemental funding, which includes vital procurement resources for Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System and David’s Sling short-range ballistic missile defense capabilities,” the letter reads. “While the United States took immediate action to support Israel and reduce the risk of a larger conflict in the region, this supplemental is necessary to build on that support and authorize the timely transfer of procurement funds to the government of Israel.”

The letter notes that the Israeli missile-defense systems are co-produced with the United States, meaning that the funding is a “a win-win for the United States, as they save lives and advance U.S. objectives by protecting one of our closest allies.”

In statements on the letter, lawmakers highlighted the importance of passing the president’s original emergency aid request.

“I’m helping lead this effort to reinforce Iron Dome because it has been the single best tool to protect Israeli families,” Kim said. “These defensive systems are proven to save countless lives, and Congress should act immediately to pass President Biden’s request for emergency assistance with bipartisan support.”

Meng said that “we must continue standing ready to provide additional resources to save lives” and “It is imperative we send the $106 billion emergency national security spending bill — which includes critical funding for [Iron Dome and David’s Sling] — to the president’s desk immediately.”