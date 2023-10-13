Worthy Reads

L’Chaim!: In The Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik reflects on the celebration of life and Jewish continuity that occurs during Simchat Torah, the day that Hamas launched its attacks. “Jews do love life, especially because of the fragility of our history. We celebrate on Simchat Torah the completion of the Torah and the opportunity to begin it again, seeing in the continuing cycle a symbol of our people’s eternity. The Jew, Tolstoy reflected, ‘has brought down from heaven the everlasting fire and has illuminated with it the entire world. . . . He whom neither slaughter nor torture of thousands of years could destroy, he whom neither sword nor inquisition was able to wipe off the face of the earth, . . . he who has been for so long the guardian of prophecy, and who transmitted it to the rest of the world — such a nation cannot be destroyed. The Jew is as everlasting as is eternity itself.’ Anti-Semites, from those murdering children on the streets of Israel to those celebrating Hamas on the streets of New York, are driven by jealousy and hatred of a people that doesn’t die. They are convinced they will finally succeed in destroying the Jews. They will fail, thanks to the fortitude of the Jewish state and the providential nature of Jewish history.” [WSJ]

The Fight of Our Lives: In The Atlantic, Eliot Cohen lays out the global fight against barbarism following last weekend’s attacks in Israel. “The civilized nations are enormously wealthy, have large and capable armed forces and behind them vast reserves of talented men and women. They have the capacity, should they care to exercise it, to contain and push back the barbarians — who, let us remember, will never entirely go away, and who will always haunt our nightmares. Policy-wonkish hand-wringing about damage to a rules-based international order is true, but it is thin stuff. The reality is that barbarians have attacked the margins and in some cases — as on 9/11 — the core of the civilized world. We need to shake ourselves loose of the notion that these are completely distinct and limited phenomena. They are not. All of us, not just Israelis and Ukrainians, are in the fight of our lives, and it is about time we recognized that, and acted with the vigor and courage the times demand.” [TheAtlantic]

The Oldest Hatred: In The Washington Post, Hugh Hewitt cautions that the antisemitism of the 20th century has not abated in the present. “The chilling and methodical depravity that stalked infants and the very old, as well as young people joyfully dancing at a music festival, was profoundly disturbing because it was both so purposeful and purposeless: An army of mass murders rampaged in search of victims targeted solely because they were Jews. No military objective, no strategic aim. This was as violent an eruption of the ancient evil as we have seen since 1945. However much, over the past three-quarters of a century, we have seen crowds chant ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘Death to America,’ many of us never imagined the existence of would-be Nazi hordes who, given the chance to kill Jews, would kill and kill and kill, and then celebrate the carnage. An army of antisemitic sadists was loosed on the Holy Land, and the consequences have stunned and sickened the civilized world.” [WashPost]

Campus Beat: In the Yale Daily News, sophomore Sahar Tartak responds to campus group Yalies4Palestine’s support for Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel. “Many Yalies have been frantically calling their friends and relatives in Israel, myself included. I fell into my mother’s arms (and many others’) crying this week. She escaped Iran, the very regime that supported, funded and supplied this weekend’s massacres. We’re all crying, and we don’t know what to do. People are hunting us. You can imagine my horror to find that Yalies4Palestine decided that the murderers are absolved of their responsibility in an Instagram post that holds ‘the Israeli Zionist regime responsible for the unfolding violence,’ thereby justifying the use of unlawful violence against civilians (again: terror). An original Y4P post called on ‘the Yale community to celebrate the resistance’s success.’ Do you know who I hold responsible? The men with the guns and axes who raped the women, killed the children and abducted the grandmothers.” [YaleDailyNews]

The Cost of War: In Foreign Affairs, Dennis Ross considers how Israel can respond to last weekend’s attack. “Israel’s 10/7 is going to produce a response similar to the United States’ after 9/11. Decapitating Hamas’s leadership, destroying its military infrastructure, killing a large number of its fighters, and even occupying Gaza again are very real objectives. These goals are far greater than those of previous antiterrorism campaigns and will be enormously difficult to achieve. But repeating the old approach to Hamas’s attacks — enacting retribution and then entering cease-fire agreements — will only lead to future violence. Israel will not countenance that. Moreover, Israel’s leaders also understand that their readiness to pay a high price is necessary for them to reestablish their deterrence of Iran and its proxies. The tragic reality is that for the Israeli military to root out Hamas’s military infrastructure and leadership the cost will be high both for Palestinians in Gaza and for Israeli soldiers. Having adopted the tactics of al Qaeda, Hamas bears the responsibility for the deaths of Palestinians and Israelis alike — and it is critically important that the result helps to ensure that such a difficult operation is never required again.” [ForeignPolicy]



History of Failure: The New York Times’ David Brooks looks at how failed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks have led to this moment. “They could have reached some kind of moderately effective arrangement, which would have given the two nations a chance to pursue their own destinies. Another reason I think back on this history is the way a simplistic oppressor/oppressed, colonizer/colonized, ‘apartheid Israel’ narrative has been imposed on this conflict. The real history is much more complicated. It is the story of the Palestinians who were offered a state in 1947 that the Arab states opposed. More recently, it is the story of flawed human beings on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides, who were confronted with a devilishly complicated situation. They worked doggedly to secure peace and made real, if stumbling, progress to that end. It is the story of how radicals on both sides undermined their efforts, leading to the bloodshed we see today. This is what happens when the center does not hold.” [NYTimes]