Worthy Reads

🇰🇷 East Asian Inspiration: In The Wall Street Journal, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen holds up South Korea as a blueprint for de-escalation in the Middle East in the face of the Iranian nuclear threat. “South Korea, despite living under the shadow of a nuclear-armed neighbor and having the means to develop its own nuclear weapons, has abstained from nuclear-weapons development. The U.S.’s defense commitment acts as South Korea’s deterrent against Northern aggression. A comparable American defense pledge could reassure Middle Eastern nations, primarily Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states. This approach would make individual nuclear ambitions unnecessary, bolster regional stability, and promote the peace and normalization agenda. A united front, bringing together moderate Sunni nations and Israel, would be an effective check on Iran’s growing ambitions.” [WSJ]

🇸🇦🇮🇱 Roadblocks: In the Financial Times, Felicia Schwartz, James Shotter and Samer Al-Atrush explore the prospects and obstacles surrounding a potential U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. “The deal between the US and the UAE offers an example of the difficulties. When the UAE agreed to normalize with Israel in 2020, the Jewish state promised that it would not carry out threats to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, while the Trump administration pledged the Emiratis would get more access to US military hardware, including advanced F-35 fighter jets. But talks between the US and UAE over the sale of F-35s have since stalled, with Washington worried about sensitive information being leaked to China, and Abu Dhabi frustrated by restrictions on the jets’ use, people familiar with the discussions said. Any grand bargain between the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel may also hinge on the parties agreeing more substantial concessions to the Palestinians than were offered in the Abraham Accords, which, despite withdrawing a threat to annex parts of the West Bank, failed to prevent continued expansion of Israeli settlements.” [FT]

🐟 A Different Kettle of Fish: In Tablet magazine, Flora Tsapovsky spotlights Israeli chef Yuval Ben Neriah’s newest endeavor, Yama, which sells domestic and imported fish, as well as delivered kits that can be prepared at home. “‘For years we’ve been wondering why the fish shops are so old-fashioned — places with unpleasant smells, fish sitting on ice, very little flexibility, and not much knowledge or input from the salesperson,’ Ben Neriah said. In contrast, he says, positive changes have been happening recently in Israel’s butcher shops: There’s been a surge of spots with a better look and feel, to which increasingly knowledgeable customers flock to request special cuts of meat. ‘We thought it would be right to enter the market, and change things up a little,’ he said. ‘We want to encourage consumption of local fish and explain its origin and method of farming — this is stuff people normally don’t have a clue about.’” [Tablet]

🗳️ Keeping Up With Jones: In New York magazine, Timmy Facciola spotlights Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) in his new, more moderate approach and his third bid for Congress. “In another break with his lefty allies, Jones said he would have gladly attended the Israeli president’s address to Congress last month, which [Sen. Bernie] Sanders, [Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez, and [Rep. Jamaal] Bowman boycotted. Since then, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee started recruiting a primary challenger to Bowman. As for Jones, he said, ‘I’ve got a great relationship with AIPAC,’ and his team would not say whether he would endorse the AIPAC-backed challenger or Bowman, only that Bowman doesn’t need his endorsement. (The 17th District where Jones is running has the largest Jewish constituency in the country.)” [NYMag]

⚖️ Legal Lesson: The Wall Street Journal’s Theo Francis and Lauren Weber look at legal efforts to challenge Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the corporate sector. “Employment lawyers say it is likely a matter of time before one of these cases reaches the Supreme Court. Some companies have decided they aren’t going to wait for the court to weigh in. That is especially true for programs that were quickly adopted after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in police custody, said Angela Berg, who led the global DEI practice at HR consulting firm Mercer and now consults independently. Some executives ‘were uncomfortable with equity programs from the get-go,’ said Berg, referring to initiatives such as mentorship or training programs. The Supreme Court has changed the risk calculation, she said. Companies are evaluating diversity programs in light of litigation threats that often seem designed to stoke public fear, said Fordham University law professor Atinuke Adediran. She has received inquiries on the subject from an association of human-resources officers at large companies. ‘Most of what the firms are doing for diversity is legal,’ she said. ‘Companies may need to be ready to defend themselves.’” [WSJ]