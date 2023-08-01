Tim Scott to headline Hamptons fundraiser

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is headlining a fundraiser on August 9 in the Hamptons featuring some of the party’s heaviest hitters — including former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and former President Donald Trump’s economic adviser, Gary Cohn.

Other big names hosting the VIP reception include billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, a Trump critic who endorsed Scott’s campaign in June; Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo Global Management who was just tapped as board chair of UJA-Federation of New York; and former Trump backer Andy Sabin.

Also listed as a co-host for the event is GOP strategist Nick Muzin, a former senior advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who was Scott’s chief of staff and played a key role in his 2012 Senate bid and has maintained a relationship with the South Carolina legislator over the years.

The renewed interest from donors in Scott’s campaign comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been slipping in the polls and laying off over one-third of his campaign staff. Sabin was originally planning to back DeSantis but switched over to Scott during the spring. He has donated the maximum possible amount to Scott’s campaign.

Scott raised $5.8 million in the just-completed second fundraising quarter, and has a cash-flush allied super PAC that brought in $19.3 million in the first half of the year. His biggest backer, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, had poured $35 million into the Opportunity Matter Action PAC between 2021 and 2022. But Scott’s campaign fundraising lagged well behind Trump and DeSantis, the GOP money leaders, raising about as much as fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N.