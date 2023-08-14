Worthy Reads

💲 Dissecting the Deal: The editorial board of The Wall Street Journalweighs in on the Biden administration’s brokering of a prisoner exchange with Iran. “This is good news for the unjustly detained people and their families. But if they are released, the mooted price will be steep. Leaks from the Administration suggest that Iran will gain access to $6 billion of its frozen assets in an account in South Korea. That’s $1.2 billion a hostage. White House spokesman John Kirby told CBS News on Thursday that Iran will only be able to use the $6 billion for ‘humanitarian purposes,’ such as food and medicine. The Administration also says there will be no sanctions relief in this hostage deal. But that’s a semantic distinction without much of a difference. Why were the funds frozen if not as a sanction against Tehran? That’s certainly how Iran sees it. ‘The decision on how to utilize these unfrozen resources and financial assets lies with the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ said the foreign ministry in Tehran. Money is fungible, as the White House knows, and its ‘humanitarian purposes’ line is best understood as political cover to justify the money-for-hostages deal. In a competition for the funds between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the public health of the Iranian people, who do you think wins?” [WSJ]

🇮🇷 A Different Kind of Holiday: The New York Times’ Farnaz Fassihi looks at how Iranians observed the mourning holiday of Ashura, in light of the anti-government protests that have swept the country in the last year. “The 33-year-old son of a senior cleric in the religious city of Qom said that he was boycotting the Muharram ceremonies because of his opposition to the government and its violence. His relatives, he said, searched for ceremonies that either were not political or took on the regime. He also requested anonymity, fearing for his safety. Some Iranians wore white, in defiance of the customary black attire, and trekked to cemeteries to pay homage to killed protesters. In the northern city of Amol, a religious marching band dressed in white went to the home of Ghazalleh Chelavi, 33, a female athlete shot in the head during protests last September, videos showed. Her mother wailed by the door. In Yazd, the maddah led the crowd in singing a famous poem that honors protesters killed by governments: ‘From the blood of our country’s youth, tulips grow.’” [NYTimes]

🪡 A Cut Above: In Air Mail, Lucy Horowitz spotlights London-born rabbi-turned-tailor Yosel Tiefenbrun, who today owns menswear atelier Tiefenbrun in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. “His calm cadence and God-given eye for aesthetics mean he has a diverse Rolodex of clients, from Hasidim in Lakewood and Borough Park to gentile businessmen from Japan and Vienna. ‘Some clients call me “rabbi,” Jews and non-Jews [alike],’ he says. His speech is full of Yiddishisms and English slang; he’s just as likely to quote Oscar Wilde as he is Psalms. He exists between two worlds but sews them into one garment. ‘I don’t feel like you have to be making a Hasidic garment to feel that godliness,’ he says. ‘Every person is created in the image of God.’” [AirMail]



💰 ​​Solomon’s Struggle: New York magazine’s Jen Wieczner reports on the disarray within Goldman Sachs, exacerbated by the abrasive personality of CEO David Solomon. “Goldman veterans say that in some ways, the situation is more toxic than what the bank faced in the post-financial-crisis vampire-squid days. ‘This is considerably uglier for Solomon,’ says a former insider. ‘It’s worse because it’s much more personal, and it’s all directed at him.’ In other words, at Goldman Sachs, Solomon’s sins are considered more unforgivable than contributing to (and profiting from) the near collapse of the global economy. Strategic mistakes that might have been tolerated under a more respected regime are being read as disastrous, a direct result of his personality. Solomon is blamed for mismanaging a push into new territory — banking for relatively ordinary customers — that has lost $3 billion and counting since 2020. But at Goldman, that’s frankly not a whole lot of money… ‘I’ve called for CEOs to be fired before,’ says Mike Mayo, a bank analyst well known for his often antagonistic views. ‘If it’s warranted, I’ll speak up, but I’m not seeing it from the outside metrics.’ Instead, the mutiny is best understood as backlash to Solomon’s attempt to change Goldman’s business and culture.” [NYMag]