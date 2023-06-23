👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the atmosphere at the Ohel on the 29th yahrzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, and cover yesterday’s House hearing on antisemitism. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Matthew Continetti, Ness Mugrabi and Beanie Feldstein.

The start of summer, which officially began yesterday, means the start of Israel’s busiest tourist season, and with it, hundreds of Birthright buses and synagogue trips — and delegations of U.S. lawmakers.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, kicked off the official visits to Israel with a trip to the country last month, his first, alongside his wife and their daughters.

“It was amazing from just the cultural aspect of being Christian, but also seeing just other impacts on obviously the people of Jewish faith, and also learning about how many people of [the] Muslim faith come to Jerusalem,” Kemp told Jewish Insider. Georgia has a trade office in the region, and Kemp’s delegation visited several Israeli companies that have large presences in Georgia. “It was very important for our future relationships, but also for a lot of our constituency here in the state of Georgia that is very pro-Israel, as I am.”

The trip was the long-delayed culmination of a2018 promise, on the campaign trail, to visit Israel. The COVID-19 pandemic and his reelection campaign last year led him to push it back. “It’s a commitment that I made, and I wanted to make sure I fulfilled that,” said Kemp.

Kemp also traveled to Davos, Switzerland, this year, leading some to speculate that he is looking to cement his foreign policy credentials ahead of a possible long-shot presidential bid in 2024. In a recent tweet, Kemp — who earned the ire of former President Donald Trump in 2020 when he refused to say that Georgia’s election was fraudulent — attacked Trump for praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We have to have a candidate that can win,” Kemp told JI of the 2024 Republican field. “You can’t govern if you don’t win. Those points are the things that I’ve said that apply to Donald Trump, but they also, in my opinion, apply to anybody else who is running right now for president.” When asked whether Kemp could win a presidential election, his spokesperson ended the interview before Kemp could answer.

Kemp’s trip came weeks after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Israel. Next week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to visit the Jewish state.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s markup of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act is set to wrap up today. An individual familiar with the proceedings told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod that the Senate bill will include the MARITIME Act, a project of the Abraham Accords Caucus pursuing greater naval collaboration among Abraham Accords members to combat Iranian threats.

The White House hosted Indian Prime Minister ​​Narendra Modi for a vegetarian state dinner last night. Among the nearly 400 invited guests were: Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Evan Ryan; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Tanya Mayorkas; Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin; CIA Director Bill Burns and Lisa Carty; U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Sean Burton; U.S. Chief of Protocol Rufus Gifford; Attorney General Merrick Garland and Lynn Rosenman Garland; Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and David Davighi; Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Drew Nuland; White House Chief of Staff Jeffrey D. Zients, and Jonny Zients; U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Lafayette Greenfield; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Elizabeth Weiland; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Emily Norris McCarthy; Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Jonathan Gillibrand; Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Nadine Menendez; Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Lisa Collis; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Gayle Manchin; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Bessler; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA); Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Simone Meeks; Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and her grandfather, Dr. Irwin Jacobs; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi; Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Steven Williamson; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Ritu Khanna; Huma Abedin; Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin; Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein; violinist Joshua Bell; Tom Friedman and Ann Friedman; Michael Froman and Nancy Goodman; David Ignatius and Dr. Eve Ignatius; Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren; James Murdoch and Kathryn Murdoch; and Casey Wasserman and Jenny Chandler.