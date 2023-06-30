👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Jewish groups following the SCOTUS rulings on religious accommodations in the workplace and affirmative action, and report on Dan Shapiro’s appointment as senior advisor for regional integration in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Steve Cohen, Jonathan Greenblatt and Lexi Reese.

Rob Malley, the Biden administration’s special envoy on Iran, said on Thursday that he has been placed on leave pending a review of his security clearance. CNN reported that the investigation is related to Malley’s handling of classified documents pertaining to Iran.

Malley has been absent from meetings regarding the administration’s talks with Iran for several months, including a classified briefing with legislators on Capitol Hill last month. The White House’s Brett McGurk traveled to Oman in May for talks with officials over a potential Omani-mediated effort to engage with Iran on its nuclear program. But CNN also reported that Malley has continued contact with the families of individuals being held by Tehran.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday afternoon that Abram Paley, Malley’s deputy, was serving as acting special envoy, despite having told reporters at a press briefing earlier in the day that Malley remained in his role.

Malley was an early addition to President Joe Biden’s efforts to reengage with Iran following the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, joining the Biden administration in its first weeks.

A House Foreign Affairs Committee aide told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod that the committee is concerned about the situation and is seeking answers from the administration.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg, who is a co-host of JI’s podcast, told us, “If the recent reports about secret non-deal deals didn’t prompt congressional investigations, this certainly will,” adding that “understanding the facts of the case may also shed more light on what’s been going on behind the curtain.”