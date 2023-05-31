👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the platform debate over Israel roiling the North Carolina Democratic Party, and look at how the debt ceiling deal could affect Jewish groups’ priorities in Washington. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Moshe Klughaft, Holly Dagres and Dina Powell McCormick.

Several Jewish organizations on Tuesday questioned the White House’s decision to reference the Council on American-Islamic Relations in a fact sheet released last week alongside the U.S. national strategy to counter antisemitism.

“We don’t agree with every decision the White House made in crafting this strategy,” an Anti-Defamation League spokesperson told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch. “The decision to consult CAIR is one of them.”

A source with direct knowledge of the drafting of the strategy tried to distance the 60-page document from CAIR, noting that the Muslim civil rights organization — which has faced pushback from leaders in the Jewish community for its anti-Israel rhetoric — was not actually named in the strategy, just in the corresponding fact sheet.

“They are not in the strategy. They are not mentioned in the strategy. They were listed in a supplemental document as one of the many independent organizations making commitments,” said the source. The fact sheet said CAIR will help educate religious communities about security. Other organizations named as “stakeholders” in the fact sheet include National Urban League, the Asian American Foundation, UnidosUS, the ADL, American Jewish Committee, the Interfaith Alliance and the Recording Academy.

“CAIR is not in the White House plan,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said, echoing the source who had insight into the drafting of the document. “They were listed in a separate fact sheet of organizations that committed to take action.” Daroff noted that it was “deeply troubling” that CAIR “is included as anything other than as an organization that definitively traffics in antisemitic tropes and propounds policies of anti-Zionism that are antisemitic.”

A spokesperson for CAIR did not respond to a request for comment. Read the full story here.

CUNY Law School, facing criticism from Jewish groups and lawmakers after the release of video of the school’s commencement speaker focusing portions of her speech on demonizing Israel, released a statement acknowledging that Fatima Mohammed’s remarks “fall into the category of hate speech as they were a public expression of hate toward people and communities based on their religion, race or political affiliation.”

Mohammed’s comments, the statement continued, are “particularly unacceptable at a ceremony celebrating the achievements of a wide diversity of graduates.” Former state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, who wavered on her support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel during her run for Congress last year, said CUNY’s statement was “​​very disappointing and dangerous.”