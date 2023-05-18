Worthy Reads

✍️ A Party of One:New York magazine’s Ben Terris interviews Frank Luntz, as the veteran pollster prepares to move out of one of his Washington-era homes, after several years in which his standing within the GOP has faltered. “Frank Luntz may be a victim of a Republican Party gone awry, but he is not without blame. He was, after all, once one of the most prominent messaging gurus in the party. In 1992, he served as the pollster for Pat Buchanan, who made building a fence along the border with Mexico a signature issue in his ‘America First’ presidential campaign. The next year, he helped Giuliani become mayor, and in 1994, he co-wrote the ‘Contract with America’ with Congressmen Newt Gingrich and Dick Armey, which they credited with helping win 54 House seats and nine Senate seats that year…. Luntz, a language guy through and through, helped Republicans win debates and elections with their word choices. He told them to call the estate tax the ‘death tax’ so it sounded bad and to call global warming ‘climate change’ because it sounded not so bad. Despite his self-proclaimed grip on the psyche of voters, he did not see Trump’s rise coming.” [NYMag]

😮‍💨 Safe Space: The New Yorker’s Emma Green reports on the Gathering of the Thought Criminals, a regular get-together of individuals who have found themselves on the outs with the mainstream. “Every month, more than two hundred people from the media, academia, and other intellectual circles are invited to a private hangout in New York City, which is known as the Gathering of Thought Criminals. There are two rules. The first is that you have to be willing to break bread with people who have been socially ostracized, or, as the attendees would say, ‘cancelled’ — whether they’ve lost a job, lost friends, or simply feel persecuted for holding unpopular opinions. Some people on the guest list are notorious: élite professors who have deviated from campus consensus or who have broken university rules, and journalists who have made a name for themselves amid public backlash (or who have weathered it quietly). Others are relative nobodies, people who for one reason or another have become exasperated with what they see as rampant censorious thinking in our culture.” [NewYorker]

🇵🇹 Portuguese Pass: In Vanity Fair, Willem Marx looks at the circumstances through which Roman Abramovich acquired Portuguese citizenship, using a law intended to repatriate individuals of Sephardic heritage. “Abramovich’s unlikely citizenship from a small, sunny western European nation like Portugal had been public knowledge before [Russian President Vladimir] Putin initiated his campaign. But the extraordinary details behind Abramovich’s citizenship application and its approval by Portuguese authorities, many never previously reported, reveal unsettling truths about the allure of wealth, the promise of nationality, and the strength of nationalism. At a time of deep political agitation between Russia and the West, Abramovich’s rapid procurement of European Union citizenship has caused embarrassment for authorities in Portugal, according to current and former politicians. But [Rabbi Daniel] Litvak’s story also raises serious questions about the fairness of the country’s justice system and the powerful persistence of antisemitism, particularly in Europe.” [VanityFair]

🌩️ Gloomy Forecast: For CNN, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller examines the latest conflict between Israel and extremist groups in Gaza and assesses the future of the region. “The only meaningful intervention could come from the United States. To make a real difference, the Biden administration would need to define a political horizon — a two-state solution and a general approach on issues such as borders, refugees and Jerusalem — and then a set of steps Israelis and Palestinians would need to take to reverse the current terrible environment and to create a better one for negotiations. For the Israelis, that would include curtailing settlements and land confiscation. For the Palestinians, it would mean ramping up security cooperation and cracking down on terror cells. Not much short of that has much of a chance of making a difference, but Washington does not seem inclined or even capable of attempting that right now. Perhaps there’s no better way to capture the sense of what may be coming than the line from John Buchan’s classic World War I novel ‘Greenmantle’: ‘There is a dry wind blowing through the East, and the parched grasses wait the spark.’” [CNN]

👴 Sanders in the Spotlight: The Washington Post’s Kara Voght spotlights Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as he continues his work in the Senate, with a focus on targeting major corporations. “Sanders, 81, never got to be president. But he accrued enough political capital, over the course of two formidable presidential runs, to spend the twilight of his Senate career living out a very Bernie sort of fantasy: As chair of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP), he gets to drag his corporate nemeses to Washington to be pilloried for their alleged sins against the working class. If they come willingly, he will pay them a compliment for doing so, as he did when his panel of pharmaceutical CEOs appeared before the committee last week. If they do not, he will make it known to the hearing room and the congressional record, as he did when he announced during a March hearing that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz ‘is with us this morning only under the threat of subpoena.’” [WashPost]