Worthy Reads

🪖 ‘A New Masada’: In The Wall Street Journal, Bernard-Henri Lévy describes a meeting with Azof Brigade fighter Illia Samoilenko in Ukraine, whose battalion had helped stave off the Russian invasion of Mariupol, and who compared the Ukrainians’ fight to that of the Jews at Masada. “It was the same bitter joy at the idea that the act of resistance inflicted on the enemy a narcissistic and strategic defeat. It was the same calm, stoic acceptance — devoid of useless rhetoric and with no hint of sacrifice — of inevitable death. And it was the same fundamental choice before the order to surrender, first explained by historian Flavius Josephus: to deny an unworthy enemy the pleasure of killing you with his own hands. All this is what Mr. Samoilenko came to Israel to say when — thanks to a prisoner exchange — he was liberated in September 2022 by Donetsk separatists who had, by some miracle, spared him. And it’s what the Israelis themselves kept repeating during that visit, initiated by the Israeli Friends of Ukraine, the Nadav Foundation and a group of Israel Defense Forces reservists: ‘Azovstal is our Masada.’” [WSJ]

🚀 Countering Threats: In a Fox News opinion piece excerpted from a longer essay, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who led a delegation of House members that met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, suggests that the U.S. invest in missile defense in order to counter threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. “Given advancements by our adversaries, the U.S. and its allies must invest in a modernized, scalable and integrated missile defense system that can sense threats early and intercept them at every stage. In addition to the sensors that are already in place, we need networked, space-based sensors and radar satellites to track all relevant threats, including hypersonic cruise missiles. We should invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to develop the ability to track and rapidly parse through the information provided by these enhanced sensors to ensure as much decision time and as many interception opportunities as possible… Our adversaries’ advancements require us to invest in scalable, effective defensive capabilities to protect us against any attack from anywhere in the world. With political and financial fortitude, we can protect our sovereignty and citizens. Ultimately, we can achieve President Reagan’s vision of a world free from the threat of mutually assured destruction at the hands of tyrants and rogue actors.” [FoxNews]

📰 Buzzing Off:The New Yorker’s Clare Malone looks at the decisions by BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti that led to the demise of the company’s news division. “By 2017, Facebook and Google had tightened their control of the online ad market, and BuzzFeed missed its yearly revenue target. The site laid off about a hundred staffers. Peretti wrote a lengthy memo in which he said, ‘Media is in crisis. . . . The big tech platforms enable personalized media bubbles that let us live in our own worlds, while traditional media companies are embracing subscription models geared toward affluent subscribers, reinforcing the existing worldview of elites.’ In retrospect, a subscription model might have helped save BuzzFeed News. Peretti said as much when we spoke, but he also placed a fair amount of blame on the social-media platforms themselves. ‘Founders controlling some of these companies could say, “O.K., I get that a marketplace would result in certain types of content winning, but I’m going to create a managed marketplace that treats journalism really differently,”’ Peretti said. ‘And that’s sort of what I hoped would happen.’” [NewYorker]

💻 Tech Upheaval: The Financial Times’ Richard Waters observes the challenges facing companies as AI technology becomes more widely available. “Dan Rosensweig has been around the tech industry long enough to recognise an important platform shift when he sees one. As chief operating officer of Yahoo, he held one of the top posts in the consumer internet when the iPhone launched the mobile computing revolution. This week, Rosensweig found himself in the middle of another tech upheaval. Online education company Chegg, where he is the chief executive, had the distinction of becoming the first company to report a hit to its business from generative artificial intelligence, as some students turned to smart chatbots for answers rather than subscribe to its own services. Pointing to experience from previous big tech shifts, the former Yahoo boss was quick to claim that incumbents such as Chegg stand to be big winners from transformative new technologies like this — provided they act quickly enough to co-opt them for their own use. Wall Street decided that this sounded like wishful thinking and wiped nearly 50 per cent from Chegg’s stock price in a day. But does Rosensweig have a point? The answer will be of great interest to executives in many other industries. The online education market looks like being the first to be disrupted by generative AI. It certainly won’t be the last.” [FT]

🪧 Under Wraps: In Time magazine, Kay Armin Serjoie spotlights the “gray caste” — the Iranians who are not protesting in public but provide cover to those who do. “Apart from the two sides, on what everyone knows is a battlefield, a bigger group nonetheless circulates — an almost unending sea of young families, elderly couples and passersby, some just walking up and down the street, some sitting in their cars in the traffic. They are not shouting any slogans, not protesting anything, yet they brave the tear gas, the charges by security forces, the shouts to move along. They act as if it were just another evening and they’re out for a spin on the streets, window shopping, but they’re also giving cover to protesters — to disappear among them, or hop onto cars, or into shops, to escape the frenzied charges of security forces… Whenever a plainclothes agent singles out a protester, cornering him or her till reinforcements arrive, the standstill cars commence honking, nonstop. Passersby suddenly become immobile. Shouts of ‘Let them go!’ rise to deafening levels, stunning the security forces, and many a time giving the protesters just enough time to slip away. When that happens, traffic begins to move, passersby resume strolling, and suddenly shop windows become interesting again.” [Time]



🇷🇸 Gangland:The New York Times’ Robert Worth explores the alleged ties between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and a gang believed to be behind a series of grisly murders. “As the trial approached, facts began leaking out about the longstanding ties between the gang and various members of Vucic’s administration, who appear to have monitored, assisted and protected it. [Cocaine trafficker Velijko] Belivuk came to seem, at times, like the president’s dark twin, a man who embodies the criminal underside of a state that has grown steadily more autocratic over the past decade. Vucic, who has been president since 2017 and has a lock on the country’s ruling party, has long said that he wants to lead his country — still among the poorest in Europe — toward greater prosperity and membership in the European Union. At the same time, he has hollowed out many of Serbia’s democratic institutions, and Mafia-style gangs often appear to operate with impunity.” [NYTimes]