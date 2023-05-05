Daily Kickoff
Last night in Washington, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that he will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend, alongside representatives from the UAE and India. Sullivan announced the trip in remarks at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Soref Symposium. Secretary of State Tony Blinken is reportedly traveling to the kingdom in June.
In his address, Sullivan ticked off a list of the Biden administration’s regional accomplishments: the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement, a 14-month truce in Yemen, the de-escalation of tensions following the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021 and a range of warming ties in the region.
Sullivan also noted the recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, calling it “in line with the fundamental direction and trend of de-escalation that we have supported and encouraged even while we maintain pressure on Iran through sanctions and other means.”
The national security advisor also noted the administration’s efforts to further the Abraham Accords and build other regional alliances, such as I2U2, a group comprised of Israel, India, the UAE and the U.S. “We’ve worked to deepen the Abraham Accords and forge new coalitions like I2U2 — which I can’t decide is a great acronym or terrible acronym,” Sullivan quipped, “but it certainly can be memorable. If you remember nothing else from my speech, remember I2U2, because you will be hearing more about it as we go forward.”
Rabbis across the U.K. will join in prayer for King Charles III on his coronation day tomorrow, with synagogue congregants of different denominations reciting specially issued prayers for the occasion, circulated by the Chief Rabbi’s Office in the form of a 12-page pamphlet.
Meanwhile, the chief rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, is staying with his wife at St James’ palace tonight in order to be able to attend the ceremony while still observing the laws of Shabbat.
Mirvis and four other faith leaders — Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist — will in unison recite a greeting before the king: “Your Majesty, as neighbors in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service. We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good.” So as not to violate Shabbat, Mirvis will not speak into a microphone.
“We as a community are blessed, as are members of all faiths in the U.K., in having in Charles III a champion, and we welcome enormously the extent to which he is going to include us in the coronation for the very first time in history,” Mirvis told the Jewish Chronicle. “The role that I will have is relatively small, but it’s nonetheless very significant.”
Chabad Rabbi Yossi Jacobs and Rebbetzin Rachel Jacobs also had an opportunity to talk with King Charles in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, when they attended the coronation tea party. The rabbi told King Charles that the couple would be praying for him on the day of his coronation, and the king reportedly quipped that he had picked the wrong day with the event falling on Shabbat.
And providing a tasty twist on the event of the coronation, the Jewish News teamed up with Bonjour Bakery to create “a challah fit for a king,” a limited edition of 120 of the special challot in a variety of plain, cinnamon and raisin flavors.
on the hill
Jordan ambassador nominee Yael Lempert questioned on Sbarro bomber extradition, Abraham Accords
Yael Lempert, the Biden administration’s nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Jordan, pledged on Thursday to “do everything in my power” to secure the extradition of Ahlam Tamimi, who helped plan a bombing that killed U.S. citizens in Israel, but stopped short of endorsing a call for the U.S. to withhold its aid to Amman to secure her capture, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Talking Tamimi: “I think our relationship with Jordan is multifaceted and extremely important. There’s obviously some issues that we’re not going to agree on,” said Lempert, at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. “I think that what I can confirm to you is that I will do everything in my power to ensure that Ahlam Tamimi faces justice in the United States.”
Cruz’s questioning: Pressed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on whether the U.S. should consider withholding military and economic assistance to Jordan — more than $1 billion annually — Lempert demurred. “I think that would need to be weighed very carefully against the range of issues and priorities that we have with the Jordanians before considering such a step, which I think would be profound,” she said. “I would want to, if confirmed, get out there and try and work on this and see if we can make progress in other ways.”
Sign of strength: While the hearing touched on disagreements between the U.S. and Jordan, it provided little indication of a change in attitudes from lawmakers or the administration toward Jordan. Lempert and top lawmakers emphasized the importance of maintaining close ties between the U.S. and the Hashemite Kingdom, as well as elevating the Israeli-Jordanian relationship. Lempert said that she would “work to strengthen and advance” the relationship, including urging Jordan to join the Negev Forum and embrace the Abraham Accords, which Amman has been reticent to do. “Jordan belongs in the Negev Forum,” she said, adding that she has been working on the subject in her current role as the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.
historic headliners
Israel hosts first Independence Day celebration in UAE
More than 600 guests gathered on Thursday evening in the ballroom of a downtown Abu Dhabi hotel to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s national day. The event was Israel’s first official Independence Day celebration in the United Arab Emirates, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Change the world: The Israeli folk musician Miki Gavrielov was on hand to sing his most famous song, “Ani V’Ata,” which he recorded in 1970 with the late Israeli musical giant Arik Einstein. At Thursday’s party, Gavrielov performed the song — whose lyrics translate to “You and I will change the world” — with the Emirati singer Ahmed Alhosani. Earlier in the evening, Alhosani and the Israeli singer Nicole Raviv sang the national anthems of their respective countries together.
Long-term relationship: “It’s a very exciting moment for us. I think that that’s another step to be a normal country that has relations with the Emiratis here in Abu Dhabi,” Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek told JI ahead of the celebration. Israel and the UAE normalized ties as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords. “I hope that [Emiratis] will understand that Israel is their partner, and not for a short time, and not for a medium time. For a long time.”
Brighter and better: In a speech at the event, Hayek called for more countries to join the Abraham Accords. “This is not a zero-sum game,” he said. “The more countries that join, the more everyone will have a brighter future and the Middle East will be better and better.” He thanked the leaders who orchestrated the agreements — UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump — and praised their “great courage.”
greek drama
In Athens, Israeli defense minister warns of Iranian nuclear advancement
Iran has amassed enough enriched nuclear material for five nuclear bombs, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Thursday, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports. The defense minister, speaking from Greece, where he met with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, said that Tehran “has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs.” Gallant’s comments come weeks after reports that the U.S. had discussed with Israeli and some European allies the possibility of an interim agreement with Iran in which Tehran would receive some sanctions relief in exchange for a partial freeze of its nuclear program.
Foiled plot: In March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s Mossad had helped to thwart a terror attack on a Jewish site in Athens that he noted was linked to Iran.“This is not the only attack that was prevented,” Gallant said on Thursday of the foiled attack. “In fact, Iran has launched a global terror campaign, under the direct command of its leader. We have identified such efforts in Greece, Germany, the U.K., Cyprus and more. In this case, defense and intelligence cooperation with international partners is critical.”
Syria warning: Gallant also issued a warning following a strike on the Aleppo International Airport, in which one Syrian soldier was killed, noting that Iran has sent aircraft carrying weapons to the war-torn nation on a weekly basis for the last six months. “The Syrian regime should be aware that the IDF will respond forcefully to any attacks launched from its territory,” he said. “We will not allow Iran to establish military power in Syria, or to build a highway for the delivery of advanced weapons to Lebanon.”
Elsewhere: Meeting with visiting members of the House Intelligence Committee yesterday, Netanyahu compared Iran’s nuclear threat to “50 North Koreas.”
scoop
Lawler, Gottheimer aim to expand U.S. anti-boycott law to combat BDS efforts
Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) are set to introduce legislation on Friday expanding U.S. anti-boycott laws to block U.S. companies and persons from participating in boycotts of U.S. allies by international governmental organizations, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod has learned.
Making changes: Existing U.S. law bars U.S. companies and individuals from participating in boycotts of countries “friendly to the United States” organized by foreign countries or providing information that could facilitate those boycotts. It also requires them to report to the U.S. government when they are asked to comply with such boycotts. The new legislation will modify the law to encompass boycotts organized by international governmental organizations (IGOs), such as the United Nations and European Union. Although not specifically mentioned in the bill’s text, Lawler and Gottheimer said in statements that the change comes in response to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel.
Defending Israel: “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan piece of legislation aimed at preventing international governmental organizations from discriminating against our allies,” Lawler said. “This has been spurred on by bad actors that have sought to embargo Israel using BDS, which is an absurd and antisemitic policy.” He explained that the legislation would prevent companies from providing information to support the U.N. and EU’s “BDS blacklists, and discourage any IGO’s from doing the same.”
Countering attacks: “This new bipartisan legislation is a key step to counter anti-Israel bias in international organizations like the biased United Nations, which has a deep history of singling out the Jewish state. International governmental organizations should not be alienating Israel — it’s unacceptable,” Gottheimer said. “Here in Congress, both Democrats and Republicans will continue working together to combat antisemitic efforts to isolate, delegitimize, and demonize our historic ally Israel.”
🪖 ‘A New Masada’: In The Wall Street Journal, Bernard-Henri Lévy describes a meeting with Azof Brigade fighter Illia Samoilenko in Ukraine, whose battalion had helped stave off the Russian invasion of Mariupol, and who compared the Ukrainians’ fight to that of the Jews at Masada. “It was the same bitter joy at the idea that the act of resistance inflicted on the enemy a narcissistic and strategic defeat. It was the same calm, stoic acceptance — devoid of useless rhetoric and with no hint of sacrifice — of inevitable death. And it was the same fundamental choice before the order to surrender, first explained by historian Flavius Josephus: to deny an unworthy enemy the pleasure of killing you with his own hands. All this is what Mr. Samoilenko came to Israel to say when — thanks to a prisoner exchange — he was liberated in September 2022 by Donetsk separatists who had, by some miracle, spared him. And it’s what the Israelis themselves kept repeating during that visit, initiated by the Israeli Friends of Ukraine, the Nadav Foundation and a group of Israel Defense Forces reservists: ‘Azovstal is our Masada.’” [WSJ]
🚀 Countering Threats: In a Fox News opinion piece excerpted from a longer essay, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who led a delegation of House members that met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, suggests that the U.S. invest in missile defense in order to counter threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. “Given advancements by our adversaries, the U.S. and its allies must invest in a modernized, scalable and integrated missile defense system that can sense threats early and intercept them at every stage. In addition to the sensors that are already in place, we need networked, space-based sensors and radar satellites to track all relevant threats, including hypersonic cruise missiles. We should invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to develop the ability to track and rapidly parse through the information provided by these enhanced sensors to ensure as much decision time and as many interception opportunities as possible… Our adversaries’ advancements require us to invest in scalable, effective defensive capabilities to protect us against any attack from anywhere in the world. With political and financial fortitude, we can protect our sovereignty and citizens. Ultimately, we can achieve President Reagan’s vision of a world free from the threat of mutually assured destruction at the hands of tyrants and rogue actors.” [FoxNews]
📰 Buzzing Off:The New Yorker’s Clare Malone looks at the decisions by BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti that led to the demise of the company’s news division. “By 2017, Facebook and Google had tightened their control of the online ad market, and BuzzFeed missed its yearly revenue target. The site laid off about a hundred staffers. Peretti wrote a lengthy memo in which he said, ‘Media is in crisis. . . . The big tech platforms enable personalized media bubbles that let us live in our own worlds, while traditional media companies are embracing subscription models geared toward affluent subscribers, reinforcing the existing worldview of elites.’ In retrospect, a subscription model might have helped save BuzzFeed News. Peretti said as much when we spoke, but he also placed a fair amount of blame on the social-media platforms themselves. ‘Founders controlling some of these companies could say, “O.K., I get that a marketplace would result in certain types of content winning, but I’m going to create a managed marketplace that treats journalism really differently,”’ Peretti said. ‘And that’s sort of what I hoped would happen.’” [NewYorker]
💻 Tech Upheaval: The Financial Times’ Richard Waters observes the challenges facing companies as AI technology becomes more widely available. “Dan Rosensweig has been around the tech industry long enough to recognise an important platform shift when he sees one. As chief operating officer of Yahoo, he held one of the top posts in the consumer internet when the iPhone launched the mobile computing revolution. This week, Rosensweig found himself in the middle of another tech upheaval. Online education company Chegg, where he is the chief executive, had the distinction of becoming the first company to report a hit to its business from generative artificial intelligence, as some students turned to smart chatbots for answers rather than subscribe to its own services. Pointing to experience from previous big tech shifts, the former Yahoo boss was quick to claim that incumbents such as Chegg stand to be big winners from transformative new technologies like this — provided they act quickly enough to co-opt them for their own use. Wall Street decided that this sounded like wishful thinking and wiped nearly 50 per cent from Chegg’s stock price in a day. But does Rosensweig have a point? The answer will be of great interest to executives in many other industries. The online education market looks like being the first to be disrupted by generative AI. It certainly won’t be the last.” [FT]
🪧 Under Wraps: In Time magazine, Kay Armin Serjoie spotlights the “gray caste” — the Iranians who are not protesting in public but provide cover to those who do. “Apart from the two sides, on what everyone knows is a battlefield, a bigger group nonetheless circulates — an almost unending sea of young families, elderly couples and passersby, some just walking up and down the street, some sitting in their cars in the traffic. They are not shouting any slogans, not protesting anything, yet they brave the tear gas, the charges by security forces, the shouts to move along. They act as if it were just another evening and they’re out for a spin on the streets, window shopping, but they’re also giving cover to protesters — to disappear among them, or hop onto cars, or into shops, to escape the frenzied charges of security forces… Whenever a plainclothes agent singles out a protester, cornering him or her till reinforcements arrive, the standstill cars commence honking, nonstop. Passersby suddenly become immobile. Shouts of ‘Let them go!’ rise to deafening levels, stunning the security forces, and many a time giving the protesters just enough time to slip away. When that happens, traffic begins to move, passersby resume strolling, and suddenly shop windows become interesting again.” [Time]
🇷🇸 Gangland:The New York Times’ Robert Worth explores the alleged ties between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and a gang believed to be behind a series of grisly murders. “As the trial approached, facts began leaking out about the longstanding ties between the gang and various members of Vucic’s administration, who appear to have monitored, assisted and protected it. [Cocaine trafficker Velijko] Belivuk came to seem, at times, like the president’s dark twin, a man who embodies the criminal underside of a state that has grown steadily more autocratic over the past decade. Vucic, who has been president since 2017 and has a lock on the country’s ruling party, has long said that he wants to lead his country — still among the poorest in Europe — toward greater prosperity and membership in the European Union. At the same time, he has hollowed out many of Serbia’s democratic institutions, and Mafia-style gangs often appear to operate with impunity.” [NYTimes]
Israeli singer Nicole Raviv and Emirati singer Ahmed Alhosani sang the Israeli national anthem, “HaTikvah,” last night at the first Israeli Independence Day celebration to be held in Abu Dhabi.
