Worthy Reads

🇵🇸 Passing the Torch: In Foreign Affairs, Ghaith al-Omari warns of a power struggle and potential turmoil if a successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, an octogenarian facing significant health issues, is not soon determined. “The authority is highly unpopular, and Abbas is now 87. Mutterings about succession have grown louder with each passing year. When the time comes for the selection of a new president, it is unlikely to be a smooth transition; Abbas has maintained his grip on power by ensuring that he has no obvious successor and by refusing to create a process for selecting one. This means that in the event of his death or sudden decision to step down, a protracted and violent struggle is likely to result. Such a conflict could decide not only who governs the PA and whether it survives as a governing body but also the future of the Palestinian national movement.” [ForeignAffairs]

🎂 Birthday Card: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens considers Israel’s standing vis-a-vis other countries founded in the same era, as the country marks the 75th anniversary of its founding. “Israel is a post-colonial state. It started its national life dirt-poor. Its peer group of countries includes Syria, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and North and South Korea. These states came into being with many of the same core problems: hostile neighbors, unsettled borders, deep poverty, restive ethnic and religious minorities and other unresolved dilemmas from their independence struggles. As with Israel, many of those problems still dog most of those states. The Koreas don’t have a settled border. India and Pakistan have painful memories of forced population transfers. Those who think the Palestinian issue is unique should consider the situation of Kashmiris in India, Tamils in Sri Lanka, or Kurds in Syria. But if Israelis haven’t settled the conflict with the Palestinians and other neighbors, neither have they allowed themselves to be consumed by it. Israel is not a country that defines itself in terms of what it’s against, what it’s not, or who has done what to it. There is also an affirmative vision of Israeli identity, centered on the ideal of a renovated and renewed Jewish civilization within which its citizens can find prosperity, a sense of purpose and relative security.” [NYTimes]

🍲 Tasting Table: In Vogue, Abby Carney interviews Naama Shefi, the founder and executive director of the Jewish Food Society, about Asif Journal, the nonprofit’s new endeavor that seeks to spotlight regional culinary traditions. “Asif, which means ‘harvest’ in Hebrew, also translates its work into Arabic, and centers Palestinian and Arab food stories that are often overlooked. A beautifully designed culinary digest printed on thick cardstock, the publication shares the institute’s explicit aims ‘to bring the Arab society into this dialogue,’ as Shefi says, ‘because it’s clear that one of the most significant influences on our cuisine is Palestinian Arab food.’ When I spoke with the 42-year-old at the magazine’s December launch party, held at Chef Michael Solomonov’s new restaurant, K’far in Williamsburg, she had temporarily lost her voice, and in a hoarse whisper, emphasized: ‘We want to cover every iteration of Jewish food traditions, from Africa to Palestine, to here in New York.’” [Vogue]

🌎 New World Order: The Wall Street Journal’s Stephen Kalin, Rory Jones and Michael Amon explore how the United Arab Emirates is navigating its relationships with global powers. “Sheikh Mohamed and the U.A.E. have emerged as winners from the geopolitical reordering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, but not without a cost. A friends-with-everyone strategy has tested relations with the petrostate’s biggest ally, the U.S., as Sheikh Mohamed takes a leadership role in a new Middle East that is closer to Russia and China. In rare interviews, senior Emirati officials said Sheikh Mohamed, known by his initials MBZ, doesn’t see the U.A.E.’s close U.S. relationship precluding ties with Moscow or Beijing. Instead, they say, such ties can help Washington. ‘We are not going to be defined by great-power rivalry,’ said Anwar Gargash, his foreign-policy adviser.” [WSJ]

🇮🇱 Northern Exposure: In Newsweek, Ilan Berman cautions that the status quo on Israel’s northern borders could quickly escalate into a deadly conflict. “The aggregate result is a worrying new correlation of forces confronting Israel along its northern frontier. Israel’s adversaries ‘are increasingly willing to take greater risks, they are becoming bolder,’ says Sarit Zehavi of the Alma Research and Education Center, a research institute tracking security trends and strategic dynamics in northern Israel. ‘As a result, we’re likely to see more and more escalation, unless Israel manages to reestablish deterrence.’ Here, the U.S. has an important part to play. ‘Sometimes, what takes place in Israel is a result of things that are happening far from our borders,’ notes Zehavi. And the receding profile of the United States in the region is currently creating a sense that America’s allies, Israel chief among them, are increasingly vulnerable. The resulting situation ‘is dangerous for Israel, unless it improves for the better.’” [Newsweek]



🐦 Talking Tropes: The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg raises concerns about a recent tweet from Elon Musk in which the Twitter CEO compared George Soros to a Marvel comic book villain, who was also a Jewish Holocaust survivor. “Criticizing George Soros is not inherently anti-Semitic. He is one of the world’s richest men and most influential philanthropists, as well as the Democratic Party’s largest single donor, and his views undoubtedly warrant scrutiny and debate. But Musk was not taking issue with a particular statement or position put forward by Soros; he was presenting him as an avatar of evil. He painted Soros as a literal comic-book villain. This is the language of anti-Semitism through the ages, which perpetually casts powerful Jewish actors as the embodiment of social and political ill. Rather than treat Jews like humans, who are fallible and often mistaken, this mindset refashions them into sinister superhumans who intentionally impose their malign designs on the masses. In recent years, Soros has been a particular target of this treatment, but any Jew or Jewish institution that accumulates some measure of wealth or status tends to attract it, whether the Rothschilds or the state of Israel.” [TheAtlantic]