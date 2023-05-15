Worthy Reads

🏢 Digging into DEI: In The New York Times, Jennifer Miller looks at the rise in popularity of diversity programming that prioritizes belonging over inclusion, as the traditional Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) faces criticism. “[Karith] Foster said companies must address racism, sexism, homophobia and antisemitism in the workplace. But she believes that an overemphasis on identity groups and a tendency to reduce people to ‘victim or villain’ can strip agency from and alienate everyone — including employees of color. She says her approach allows everyone ‘to make mistakes, say the wrong thing sometimes and be able to correct it.’… Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist and professor at N.Y.U.’s Stern School of Business, wishes we weren’t having this conversation about identity and belonging. ‘At a time of rising political polarization, many people’s whole selves don’t fit with the whole selves of their colleagues,’ Mr. Haidt, a self-described centrist, said. ‘I’ve heard from so many managers. They can’t stand it anymore — the constant conflict over people’s identities.’” [NYTimes]

🫤 Diplomatic Disappointment: In Newsweek, Ken Marcus condemns the U.N. officials who issued one-sided condemnations of Israel during the latest military conflict with extremist groups in Gaza. “​​The Islamic Jihad appears to be indiscriminately firing its rockets at civilian populations. This has been a longstanding practice among Gazan militants. Such attacks terrorize civilians without serving any legitimate military objective. Civilians, it should be emphasized, enjoy absolute protection from being targeted. It is Islamic Jihad’s rocket attack that would be considered ‘disproportionate’ under international law, to the extent that it lacks a clear and direct military objective. Some reports suggest that Israel and Islamic Jihad may (or may not) be entering into a truce. Regardless, there is no truce in sight between Israel and its United Nations antagonists. At this moment of anguish, it serves no one for the United Nations, of all institutions, to fan the flames of violence by issuing one-sided condemnations. It is worse still when senior officials distort international law to make claims that are diametrically opposed to the truth.” [Newsweek]

🛬 Looking Back: In The New Yorker, Martha Hodes reflects on being a passenger on a flight hijacked by the People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine as a teenager. “I remember the hostages lining up in the plane’s narrow aisle. When it was our turn, a commando sitting behind a makeshift table in the first-class lounge consulted our shared passport. Wearing a serious expression and speaking in clear, clipped English, he asked questions. Are you American? Are you Israeli citizens? Why were you in Israel? Are you Jewish? Catherine spoke for both of us. Yes, we were American. We were not Israeli citizens. We had been visiting our grandparents in Israel. (It was true that our grandparents had moved to Israel a year earlier, and I, standing silently at my big sister’s side, admired her for eliding the fact that we were really in Israel living with our mother, which seemed far more serious.) Yes, she said, we were Jewish.” [NewYorker]

🕍 Tar Heel Tachlis: The Jewish Chronicle’s Dominic Green looks at the state of politics in North Carolina as it relates to the state’s Jewish community. “Then as now, Jews never quite fitted into America’s racial rubric. North Carolina’s Jews supported the Confederacy, and as late as the 1950s, the Jews of High Point, NC organised a statewide debutante cotillion (a Southern coming-out ball). At Williamston, NC in 1925, a mob castrated a salesman named Joseph Needleman after accusing him of looking the wrong way at a white woman. During the Civil Rights era, bombs were planted at synagogues in Gastonia and Charlotte. The Jewish population of North Carolina is growing fast. Jewish Heritage of North Carolina report[s] that since 1980, the Jewish presence in the South Atlantic states has grown by 62 per cent. North Carolina’s Jews have increased by 247 per cent, to 45,935… The arrival of liberals from the cold northern states has empurpled the once-red politics of the South. North Carolina has two Republican senators, and the Republicans run the state senate, but the governor and the attorney general are Democrats. This might seem like the makings of heartwarming amity between the parties, but North Carolina’s politics are as demented as any other state’s. Jews, as ever, are in the middle.” [TheJC]



🇯🇵 Ready to Rahm: The Washington Post’s Michelle Ye Hee Lee spotlights U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel as he navigates the role of top envoy to a major U.S. ally. “If there’s one word that describes Emanuel’s approach to his new diplomatic incarnation, it’s dynamic. And that dynamism will be on full display this weekend, when the Group of Seven summit takes place in Hiroshima and Emanuel will no doubt be everywhere. Being ambassador to Japan is an important but typically cushy appointment, managing an alliance that has remained largely stable for seven decades and has been bestowed to political giants such as Caroline Kennedy, former vice president Walter Mondale and former Senate majority leader Howard Baker…Emanuel says he’s aware he’s not a cookie-cutter ambassador. ‘I come in color,’ he said, adding that he didn’t take up the post just to attend meetings and write memos. ‘But also, times call for doing something different. … The goal is to put points on the board, get results.’” [WashPost]