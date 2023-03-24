👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s House hearings with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, CENTCOM head Gen. Michael Kurilla and Gen. Mark Milley. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: David Brog, Shelley Zalis and Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

A bipartisan group of 83 House members is urging House Appropriations Committee leaders to boost funding for the State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism to $2 million for 2024, as well as push for new measures to ensure that the office’s work continues through future administrations, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

A letter penned by the legislators and being sent today pushes for an additional $500,000 over the 2023 funding level for the office of the special envoy, headed by Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt. It’s a larger increase than proposed by the Biden administration in its own budget request; the White House asked for $1.7 million. The letter also highlights concerns that delays in confirming future special envoys could delay the office’s work.

The signatories make the case that the office remains under-resourced. “We know there are many more countries that deserve attention and that could benefit by an official visit focused on combating antisemitism. We also understand that the Special Envoy has had to decline invitations for engagement due to lack of resources,” they wrote.

The lawmakers also urged the leaders of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, to request that the secretary of state brief Congress on “the State Department’s plan to ensure continuity of staff within the Special Envoy’s Office between Administrations and before a new Special Envoy is confirmed.” During the nearly yearlong gap between President Joe Biden’s inauguration and Lipstadt’s confirmation, staffing at the office dwindled to, at one point, fewer than two full-time employees. Read more here.

The letter comes on the heels of a new report from the Anti-Defamation League that found that antisemitic incidents in the U.S last year reached a record high since the organization began recording them in 1979.

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill, the Senate yesterday rejected an amendment to the bill repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq that would have conditioned the repeal on a certification from the administration that Iran is not supporting terror groups inside Iran; the vote was 63 to 32. The Senate also rejected an amendment that would have placed a two-year sunset on all AUMFs.

On Tuesday, the Senate will vote on amendments that would condition the repeal on a certification that repeal would not hamper U.S. efforts to counter Iran, clarify that the U.S. maintains the ability to strike Iranian forces without the AUMF and condition the repeal on certification that Israel and other allies have been consulted on the repeal.